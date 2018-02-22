Community for Feb. 22, 2018

Members of JNFuture Mid-Atlantic celebrate Tu B’Shevat with a seder led by Rabbi Avis Miller, held at Quebec House in Washington on Feb. 4. Photo by Ben Goodman.

Holocaust survivor Ruth Kohn tells her story to George Mason University students during a commemoration of International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Jan. 27. The day’s program was hosted by GMU Hillel and sponsored by the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington and the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington. Photo by Steve Adleberg.

Children at the Sherman ECC at Congrgation Har Shalom in Potomac experiment with light on a shadow wall during a Havdalah with hands-on sensory experiences on Feb. 10. Photo by Beth Hoch.

At the Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School in Rockville on Feb. 14, Gudelsky Family

representative Michael T. Friedman, left, and Head of School Rabbi Mitchel Malkus open the Tinker Space, where students can build, code and create. The space houses robotics, building materials and centers for exploration of gears, snap circuits and hex bugs. Photo courtesy of Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School.