Catching Purim fever February 28, 2018 By WJW Staff Leave a Comment Sunday wasn’t too early to celebrate at Shaare Tefila Congregation and Congregation Beth Emeth. At Shaare Tefila Congregation Teacher Emily Dahl awaits Thing 1 and Thing 2 at Shaare Tefila Congregation.Photo by David Holzel The Wizard explains a complicated thingamajig to a carnivalgoer at ShaareTefila Congregation.Photo by David Holzel No Purim carnival is complete without face painting.Photo by David Holzel At Congregation Beth Emeth Costumes of many eras were worn at Congregation Beth Emeth.Photo by Susan Berger No costume parade is complete without Harry Potter.Photo by Susan Berger Taking aim at Congregation Beth EmethPhoto by Susan Berger
