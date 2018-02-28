Catching Purim fever

Sunday wasn’t too early to celebrate at Shaare Tefila Congregation and Congregation Beth Emeth.

At Shaare Tefila Congregation

Teacher Emily Dahl awaits Thing 1 and Thing 2 at Shaare Tefila Congregation.
Photo by David Holzel

The Wizard explains a complicated thingamajig to a carnivalgoer at Shaare
Tefila Congregation.
Photo by David Holzel

No Purim carnival is complete without face painting.
Photo by David Holzel

At Congregation Beth Emeth

Costumes of many eras were worn at Congregation Beth Emeth.
Photo by Susan Berger

No costume parade is complete without Harry Potter.
Photo by Susan Berger

Taking aim at Congregation Beth Emeth
Photo by Susan Berger

