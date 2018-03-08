Community for March 8, 2018

Kate Alexandra Morgan, daughter of Lynn and Randy Morgan of Potomac, will become a bat mitzvah on March 17 at Washington Hebrew Congregation. Joining in the simcha is brother Daniel and sister Natalie; and grandparents Sharon and Bert Weidberg of Irvine, Calif., Judy and Jerry Adair of Newtown Square, Pa., and Howard and Betsy Morgan of Wayne, Pa .Kate is a seventh-grader at Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School in Rockville. Photo provided.



Aaron and Deanna Benor of Rutherford, N.J., are proud to announce the birth of their son Jonah Henry Benor, on Jan. 31. Jonah is the grandson of Roberta and David Benor of Rockville, and of Elizabeth and Irwin Sternberg of Marlboro, N.J. He is the great-grandson of Estelle Schultz of Rockville. Jonah is welcomed by his older brother, Ezra Dylan Benor.

Photo provided. From left: Jonah, Aaron and Ezra Benor,

About 100 people gathered on Feb. 21 to talk about sex education and healthy relationships for youth with disabilities. The event, hosted by the Edlavitch DC Jewish Community Center in Washington, was part of its celebration of Jewish Disability Awareness and Inclusion Month. Photo by Nora Langan.

Rabbi Mitchel Malkus, head of school at Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School in Rockville, will serve as co-chair of the Consortium for Applied Studies in Jewish Education’s board of directors. CASJE is a community of researchers, practitioners and philanthropic leaders who share knowledge to improve Jewish education. Malkus has served as a board member since CASJE’s inception in 2013. File photo.