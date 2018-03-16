Passover recipes from the sisterhood Passover

Last fall, Congregation Beth El of Montgomery County’s Sisterhood/Zhava published its “Eat In Good Health” cookbook. Here are two Passover recipes from sisterhood members:

Stephanie Ventura’s Turkish-style Sephardic Charoset

Serves 8-10

Ingredients

1 cup pitted dates, halved

½ cup blanched slivered or whole

almonds

½ cup walnut pieces

1 cup dark or light raisins (or a

mixture)

1 medium-size navel orange, peeled and cut into chunks

1 large apple, peeled, cored and cut into large pieces

2 tablespoons sweet Pesach wine

Directions

Put the dates, raisins, apple, walnut pieces, almonds and orange into the food processor. Grind with steel blade. You may have to do this in batches. Add the wine and mix to form a soft, slightly coarse mixture. Refrigerate the charoset in a covered container.

Stays fresh for several days in the

refrigerator. Makes about 3 cups.

Barbara Friedman’s Eggplant Gratin (Papeton d’aubergines)

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

¼ cup olive oil

1 sprig fresh thyme or ½ teaspoon dried thyme

3 large eggplants (about 4 pounds)

1 sprig fresh oregano or ¼ teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon salt, to taste

Freshly ground pepper, to taste

1 cup crumbled feta or goat cheese

1 cup grated Gruyere, Kashkaval or mozzarella cheese

4 tablespoons Parmesan cheese

4 tablespoons of matzah meal

3 large eggs, lightly beaten

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 6-cup gratin dish with some of the oil.

If grilling the eggplants over a gas stove, make small slits all over the outside. Using tongs, hold them over the open flame, rotating them every few minutes, until they are soft and collapsed.

If roasting them in the oven, cut them lengthwise. Brush the cut sides with olive oil, and place them, cut sides down, on a baking sheet. Roast for about 30 minutes, or until very soft.

Place the cooked eggplant in a sieve over a large bowl, sprinkle with a teaspoon of salt, and let cool and drain for about 15 minutes.

Peel, discarding the skin and any liquid that has accumulated, and using two knives chop the eggplant in a sieve over a bowl.

Stir together the feta and Gruyere cheese, the thyme, the oregano, 3 tablespoons of the matzah meal, a few sprinkles of pepper and all but a tablespoon of the remaining oil.

Beat the eggs in a small bowl and stir into the eggplant mixture. Then pour everything into the gratin dish. Brush with the remaining oil and sprinkle with the Parmesan cheese and the remaining matzah meal.

Bake for an hour or until golden on top.

Learn more about the “Eat In Good Health” cookbook here.