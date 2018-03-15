Community for March 15, 2018

Attending the Israel Bonds’ annual International Prime Minister’s Club Dinner in Miami Beach, Fla., on Feb 11, are, from left, Israel Bonds President and CEO Israel Maimon, Symcha Weinblatt, Rabbi Stuart Weinblatt of Congregation B’nai Tzedek in Potomac, Israeli Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon and Israel Bonds Board Chairman Richard L. Hirsch. The Weinblatts were presented with the Israel70 award for their commitment and dedication to Israel and Jewish causes. Photo by Peter Halmagyi.

Washington artist and designer Nora Fischer, second from left, visits with representatives from Technion-Israel Institute of Technology at the AIPAC Policy Conference in Washington on March 5. With Fischer, an American Technion Society supporter, are, from left, cancer researcher Roana Schiopu, ATS regional director Irv Elenberg and budding rocket scientist Nathaniel Drellich. Photo by American Technion Society.

Dr. Jordana Fein, center, of The Retina Group of Washington, was part of a group that went to Comayagua, Honduras, in December to perform surgery on people blinded with cataracts. Fein, a Vienna resident, is a member of Temple Rodef Shalom in Falls Church. She is pictured with Dr. Laura Keuny, left, and Dr. Melissa Kern.

Photo by Virginia Hospital Center Medical Brigade

Eva Hayman of Vienna was elected international mazkirah of B’nai B’rith Girls at the BBYO youth movement’s international convention last month in Orlando, Fla. Emma Herman of Chevy Chase was elected international sh’licha (vice president) of Jewish heritage, community service and social action.

Eva is a sophomore at Oakton High School, in Vienna, where she belongs to the Jewish Student Union Club, DECA and a marketing club where she competes against other high schools. Eva also works with students with disabilities in Best Buddies.



Emma is a junior at Georgetown Day School, where she is a member of the varsity soccer team, Notified a capella group and GDS singers chorus. She also volunteers for Social Coach, providing assistance with technology and social media to senior residential communities. Photos provided.