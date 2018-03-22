Community for March 22, 2018

Celebrating at the Purim Ball on March 11 are Milton school faculty members, from left, Revital Finkel, Ashley Rosenfield, Head of Schools Naomi Reem, Xani Pollakoff, Alexis Herschtal and Lisa Davis. Photo by Miranda Chadwick.
At the Purim Ball, Sharon Freundel, Milton school director of Jewish Life, was recognized for outstanding service to the community. Photo by Miranda Chadwick.
A seating area representative of Moroccan decor was front and center at “The Moroccan Jews of Cape Verde,” a program hosted March 10 by Magen David Sephardic Congregation in Rockville. It featured remarks by the island republic’s ambassador, Carlos Wahnon Veiga, who is of Moroccan Jewish descent, and a musical performance by Gardenia Benros, a Cape Verdean whose melodies reflect her Moroccan Jewish ancestry. Photo by Netanel Lasri and Frederic Richardson.
Students at the Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School in Rockville participate in National Walkout Day on March 14. Photo provided.
Mia Raskin, 16, president of the junior class at the Berman Hebrew Academy in Rockville, speaks on National Walkout Day on March 14. Photo by Joshua Levisohn.
From left, co-chairs of The Jewish Federation’s 2018 Network Event are Dave Pollin, Robin Taub and Matthew Friedson. More than 400 professionals and industry leaders gathered at Grand Hyatt Washington on March 6 for the event. Jewish Federation of Greater Washington.
Attendees of Federation’s 2018 Network Event listen to Lior Raz, star of Netflix’s “Fauda.” Jewish Federation of Greater Washington.
