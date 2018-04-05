Obituaries for April 5, 2018

Alexander Morey Gottesman

Alexander Morey Gottesman, of Rockville, died March 30. Gottesman was a paratrooper in the Pacific theater of World War II. He was the beloved husband of Renita Shakun Gottesman and the late Marylynn G. Balthaser; devoted father of Darren (Leslie) Roberts, Sheryl Buccino, Jennifer Sebeny and the late Diane Gottesman; loving brother of the late Herman Gottesman and the late Ruth Gottesman. Also survived by cherished grandchildren John Alexander, Robin Karns, Jordan Roberts, Jacob Roberts, Ava Sebeny, Stella Sebeny and the late Michelle Lynn as well as adored great-granddaughter Tyler Alexis.

Contributions can be made to Hadassah (hadassah.org), Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (lls.org) or Save the Children (savethechildren.org). Arrangements by Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Milton ‘Mickey’ Gussow

Milton “Mickey” Gussow, of Boynton Beach, Fla., died March 27. He was 93.

Gussow graduated with distinction from the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis in 1949 and earned a master’s degree in systems engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1957. He spent 25 years of active service with the Navy, for which he was awarded the John Sides Award for exceptional leadership and dedication.

Gussow later worked at McGraw-Hill in Washington and spent 28 years as a special assistant in the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. He also taught courses in math and electrical engineering for more than 20 years at Johns Hopkins, George Washington and American universities. He published more than 100 papers during his academic and retirement years, and wrote three books on basic electric circuits that are still in publication.

Gussow is survived by his brother Stanley Gussow (Harriett) of Scotch Plains, N.J.; daughters Myra Hamilton (Edward) of West Chester, Pa. and Susan Vengrove (Marc) of Allentown, Pa.; grandchildren Laura and Jeffrey Hamilton, Nicole Vengrove Soffer (Matthew) and Sara Vengrove; great-grandchildren Caleb and Carmel Soffer as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Contributions can be made to the Uriah P. Levy Center & Jewish Chapel at the United States Naval Academy (fojcusna.org), 326 First St., Ste. 22, Annapolis, MD 21403 or a charity of one’s choice.

Edith A Harris

Edith A. Harris, of Silver Spring, died March 27. She was the beloved wife of Henry Sherr and the late Hershel Harris; devoted mother of Denise Harris, Stuart Harris, Wayne (Naomi) Harris, Paul Sherr, Denise (Bill) Harris, Sandi (Michael) Sack and the late Alice Macher; loving grandmother of Cort, Matt, Caitlin, Gregory, Michael, Laura, Mia, Sophie, Joey; and loving great-grandmother of five. Contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association. Arrangements by Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Arnell Helene Kudysh

Arnell Helene Kudysh, of Bethesda, died March 29. She was 94. She was the beloved wife of the late Morton Kudysh; devoted mother of Jeanne (Marvin) Spivak; cherished grandmother of Amy Yontef-McGrath (John McGrath), Kevin (Kellie) Spivak, Gregory (Zohar) Spivak, David (Maryanne) Yontef, Andrew (Jill) Spivak and Robyn (Kevin) Dinallo; and loving great-grandmother of Jacob, Sarah, Ella, Jordana, Annabelle, Lyla, Grady, Claire, Alora, Kenzy, Raymond, Hunter, Cody, Joseph and Kate. Contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Mildred ‘Millie’ Lipp

Mildred Lipp, of Bethesda, died March 30. She was the mother of Wendelin “Wende” Lipp (Bob Tebeleff) and Mark (Sarah) Lipp. Also survived by grandchildren Shannon (Ari) Rosenstein, Jacey (Amit) Natanzon, Zachary (Lisa) Lipp, Alex Tebeleff, Hilary Tebeleff and great-grandchildren Nava, Shyli, Asher, Elli, Crosby and Etai. Contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org). Arrangements by Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Sidonia Natansohn

Sidonia Natansohn, of Bethesda, died March 29. She was 89.

Born in 1929 in what was then Czechoslovakia, Natansohn came to the United States in 1949 after surviving the Auschwitz concentration camp during the Holocaust. She then married her husband, Sam Natansohn, with whom she raised a family. She worked in the real estate industry and was active in the Jewish communities of Farmingdale, N.Y., and Sharon, Mass., where she supported increased women’s participation in the Conservative movement.

Natansohn gave talks with her husband to school children about her experiences during the war, inspiring a young generation to “never forget.”

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Samuel Natansohn; daughters Rena Epstein (Gordon) and Sharon DeVries (David Bloom); son Saul Natansohn (Linda); grandchildren Ben DeVries, Juliana DeVries (Dieter Brommer), Daniel Epstein (Stephanie Paone), Ari Natansohn and Sophie Natansohn. She was predeceased by her parents, Henry, Deborah and Anna Schwimmer, as well as her daughter Deborah Natansohn. Contributions can be made to Facing History and Ourselves, the Jewish Social Service Agency hospice program, the Anti-Defamation League or the Schechter Day School Network. Arrangements by Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Elijah ‘Eli’ Williams

Elijah “Eli” Williams, of Brisbane, Australia, died of bone cancer on March 29. He was 89. Williams graduated from Trenton Central High School in New Jersey and then earned an engineering degree from Drexel University in Philadelphia. During World War II he was stationed at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington. Williams then moved to Melbourne, Australia, to establish an engineering consulting firm.

Williams was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Williams. He is survived by second wife Donna Williams, of Brisbane; son David Guy Williams, of Silver Spring; sisters Faye Williams and Marcia Gruss Williams of Silver Spring; nieces Phyllis Schwartz, Debbie Wood, Nanette Gruss, Marian Dowling; and nephew Martin Gruss.

Sandra N. Yuffee

Sandra N. Yuffee, of Rockville, died March 29. She was the devoted wife of 57 years to Lester Yuffee; loving mother of Todd (Jan) Yuffee, Rachel (Marc) Ehudin and Michael Yuffee; cherished sister of Paula Shtrum; adored grandmother of Maxi and Orin Davidson, Ali Yuffee, Peri Ehudin, Berret Yuffee, Zack Yuffee and Robbie Yuffee.

Contributions can be made to House of Ruth, 5 Thomas Cir. NW #4, Washington, DC 20005 or National Stroke Association, 9707 E. Easter Lane, Ste. B, Centennial, CO 80112. Arrangements by Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.