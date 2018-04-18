Glick nominated to USAID post

Bonnie Glick, deputy secretary of Maryland’s Department of Aging, has been nominated by President Donald Trump as deputy administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

Glick began her career as a foreign service officer in the Department of State, serving in the U.S. Mission to the United Nations, Ethiopia, Nicaragua, the State Department and the White House. Following her diplomatic service, she spent 12 years with IBM managing accounts with USAID and the State Department, according to whitehouse.gov.

She was a Maryland state delegate for Marco Rubio for president in 2016. And she was a senior vice president for the public diplomacy firm Meridian International Center.

Glick has been a contributor to WJW’s opinion pages, writing on topics including the United Nations, Jews in Latin America and honoring parents. In a December 2016 piece, she advised, referring to the newly elected Trump, “Perhaps our Jewish community should take a deep breath. Instead of shooting from the hip and assuming that the incoming president portends doom and gloom, maybe we should see how he is prepared to govern.”

In a statement, USAID Administrator Mark Green, wrote, “With her extensive leadership and overseas experience, both at the U.S. Department of State and more recently within the private sector, Bonnie will bring a wealth of knowledge to the Agency. We look forward to working with the Senate to support her confirmation.”

