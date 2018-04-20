Trayon White Sr. visits Holocaust Museum, but leaves early D.C. Council member voiced anti-Semitic conspiracy theory last month, blaming 'Rothschilds' for the weather

D.C. Council member Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward-8) visited the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum Wednesday, but left early, reported The Washington Post. This visit comes about a month after a chorus of condemnation for his comments blaming a light snowfall on wealthy Jewish banking family “the Rothschilds.”

White’s staff joined him on the tour, which was led by an expert on educational programs at the museum, as did Rabbi Batya Glazer of the Jewish Community Relations Council.

As reported by The Post, White and his staff did not seem to grasp the larger implications of what they were seeing, although they did take many photos.

In looking at a photo of Catholic priests being executed by German firing squad, White asked, “Were they actually manufacturing these weapons?”

Shortly after this, White “was nowhere to be seen,” the article said, with the tour about half over. His staff continued with the visit and, per The Post, one aide asked, in a portion of the tour about the Warsaw Ghetto, if it was like “a gated community.”

“Yeah, I wouldn’t call it a gated community,” Glazer said. “More like a prison.”

After the tour finished, The Post reported White was found standing on the sidewalk outside the museum. He didn’t say why he had left early.

“I’ll be coming back to see more of the museum. I didn’t get a chance to see the whole thing,” he said. “But I think it’s a lot of education here, a lot of synergy here between what happened to the Jewish community and the African community.”

