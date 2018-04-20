D.C. Council member Nadeau calls for fellow member’s censure Council member Trayon White may have misused funds for Nation of Islam payment

D.C. Council member Brianne Nadeau (D-Ward 1) has called for the council to censure her fellow lawmaker, Council member Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8), after a Washington Post article Friday revealed campaign finance officials were asking him to account for a $500 payment to a Nation of Islam event in Chicago earlier this year.

The Nation of Islam is led by Louis Farrakhan, who is known for his strident anti-Semitic views. The Council widely condemned White’s espousing of an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory last month, but no official action, like censure, was taken at that time. It would require a two thirds vote.

The donation was made Jan. 29 from White’s constituent services account, which is money raised by a member that is legally required to benefit Washington residents. Per The Post, this money is most often used to help a constituent in need pay a bill or send flowers to a family in mourning.

“The most recent revelation, that Council member Trayon White used his Constituent Services Fund to sponsor an event at which Minister Louis Farrakhan made anti-Semitic remarks, is appalling,” Nadeau said in a statement. “With today’s revelations, I believe we have crossed a threshold. I believe the Council should censure Council member T. White for his misuse of funds in support of anti-Semitism and homophobia.”

White has been on an apology tour since last month when he posted a Facebook video blaming the weather on “the Rothschilds,” a wealthy Jewish banking family and frequent subject of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. Stops have included a breakfast meeting with Jewish leaders, attending a Passover seder and a visit to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum earlier this week.

The Nation of Islam is known for its community service work in predominantly African American and poor neighborhoods. But White’s contribution was made to the group’s Saviour Day, its annual holiday and national convention, held this year in Chicago. This is the event where Farrakhan denounced “powerful Jews,” said they control the FBI and “were responsible for all of this filth and degenerate behavior that Hollywood is putting out turning men into women and women into men.”

If the spending is deemed improper, according to The Post, White would be fined.

“This is just the latest episode that underscores the historic problems with Constituent Services Funds being used for things that undermine the public trust,” Nadeau said. “To the people of Ward 8 who know too well how hard it is to rise up from bigotry, hate, and dangerous stereotypes, I ask that you understand how hurtful this has been, and that you too, hold your Council member accountable.”

White did not respond to WJW’s request for comment, but told The Post that the Nation of Islam provided a number of services in the neighborhoods of his ward. He also said he didn’t know about the donation, a fact disputed by the fund’s treasurer.

