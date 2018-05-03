Community for May 3, 2018

Congregation Beth Emeth religious school students package dry ingredients for 6,440 meals as part of the Herndon synagogue’s participation in Good Deeds Day on April 15. Photo by Suzanne Stluka.
Celebrating the return of the American Committee for the Weizmann Institute of Science’s Washington, D.C., and Mid-Atlantic Office are, from left, American Committee CEO Marshall S. Levin, National Chair Ellen Merlo, Mid-Atlantic Regional Chair Pennie Abramson and and Gary Abramson. About 65 supporters came to the April 16 event, held at the Embassy of Israel. Photo provided.
Leave a Reply