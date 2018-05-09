Good deeds, indoors and out Photo Essay

Good Deeds Day on April 29 brought out hundreds of community members to work on service projects.
The annual event was sponsored by The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington. Washington Jewish Week was the media sponsor.
Members of Tikvat Israel Congregation came dressed for doing good. Photo provided
Shoshana Jacobsohn decorates a flower pot for residents of the Hebrew Home. Photo by Heather Jacobsohn
Members of Congregation Beth El of Montgomery County knit themselves a good deed. Photo by Emily Koo
Max Borenstein, left, and Jeremy Kahn work in the kitchen at Congregation Har Tzeon-Agudath Achim. Photo by Adrienne Suson
Three of the 121 people from Young Israel Shomrei Emunah, Kemp Mill Synagogue, Berman Hebrew Academy and the NCSY youth group who came to clean Kemp Mill Park / Sligo Creek Park. Photo by Miriam Friedman
