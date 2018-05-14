WJW wins 12 for editorial and design in regional awards

Washington Jewish Week won 12 awards Friday at the annual Maryland-Delaware-District of Columbia Press Association awards showcase. The publication competed against other nondaily publications with circulations between 10,000 and 20,000.

Senior Writer Hannah Monicken won first place in religion writing for “Transgender Jews move in from the periphery.” Political Writer Dan Schere took second place in the same category for “Security is scarce at DC cemeteries.”

The editorial “The possessions of Iraqi Jews,” written by Senior Editorial Director Joshua Runyan and Managing Editor David Holzel, won second place in the editorial category.

WJW’s Bar & Bat Mitzvah Planner took best of show and first place for designers Joe MacLeod and Mike Marshall in the advertising-driven special section category. Marshall and designer Ross Meadows took two first-place and two-second place awards for advertising design.

And Director of Design & Production Erin Clare, designer Cortney Geare and Marshall won first place in the advertising-driven special publication – standalone category for WJW’s 2017-2018 Guide to Jewish Life.

WJW is published by Mid-Atlantic Media, which also publishes the Baltimore Jewish Times. As senior writer for the Baltimore Jewish Times, Monicken won first place in the general news story category for “Free Falling,” which was also published in WJW. She won second place in the Trump’s impact on communities category for “Meals on Wheels Faces Deep Cuts in Trump’s Budget” and first place for her headline “Jews on First.”

The Baltimore Jewish Times received nine additional awards.