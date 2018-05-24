Obituaries for May 24, 2018

BBYO mentor Mitch Liebeskind dies at 35

Mitch Liebeskind, a BBYO professional and member of Oseh Shalom in Laurel, died unexpectedly at 35 on May 1. His death came four days before his planned wedding to Sara Feldman.

In an interview with the Baltimore Jewish Times, Liebeskind’s mother, Diane, said the week of her son’s death had been “the worst week of my life.”

“He had a kind, loving soul,” she said. “He was funny and warm and loving, just very kind.”

Lauren Golfer, a lifelong friend of Liebskind’s who was to be in the wedding party, said his death was an “unspeakable loss at a horrible time.”

“A whole group of us were excited to come into town for a wedding and all of a sudden we’re going to a funeral,” she said.

Liebskind’s work with BBYO included chaperoning several international trips for the March of the Living, an annual educational program that brings individuals from around the world to Poland and Israel to study the history of the Holocaust.

“He gave his time to the kids,” said Jason Budman, a friend of Liebskind’s for nearly two decades. “It’s an interesting quality to have for a man to have at that early age, to be very selfless in that regard.”

Longtime friend Joshua Schuman said common interests he and Liebeskind shared were sports, politics and spicy Asian food, but that he could make connections with people around an array of topics including fashion, sneakers, pastries and hip-hop music.

Contributions can be made in Liebeskind’s name at rememberingmitch.bbyo.org/#donate.

-Connor Graham

Connor Graham is a reporter for the Baltimore Jewish Times.

Millie Annie Bahn

Millie Bahn, of Silver Spring, died May 19. She was 99. Bahn was the beloved wife of the late Abraham Bahn; devoted mother of Cindy (Irnie) Oser and Phyllis (Paul) Rabinowitz; cherished grandmother of Lisa (Jon) Kaplan, Scott Oser, Kim Oser, Allison (Rick) Stein and Stacy Taylor; adored great-grandmother of Lexi, Josh, Haley, Maddie, Andrew, Adam, Jaymie, Corey, Stephen, Joshua and Brianna; great-great-grandmother of Aidan. Contributions can be made to a charity of choice.

Patricia Gail Eisner

Patricia Gail Eisner, of Bethesda, died May 18 of ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Bart, and her daughter, Blaine Eisner (Sasha Kushner). Contributions can be made to the ALS Association. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Sherman Karp

Sherman Karp, of Potomac, died May 16. He was the beloved husband of Joan Karp; beloved father of Jennifer Karp and Samuel Karp (Risa Larson); and grandfather of Iona Karp. Contributions can be made to MIT Scholarship Fund 2868000, in memory of Dr. Sherman Karp, 600 Memorial Dr., W98-526, Cambridge, MA 02139.

Paul B. Siegel

Paul Siegel, of Towson, died May 17. He was the loving brother of Dana (Chris) Siegel Petersen; devoted son of Edwin Siegel and the late Lynne Gail Siegel; adored grandson of Shirley Siegelbaum; and beloved uncle of Sawyer Petersen and Hunter Petersen. Contributions can be made to Sturge Weber Foundation, sturge-weber.org. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.