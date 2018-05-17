Obituaries for May 17, 2018

Gerda C. Berne

Gerda C. Berne, of Potomac, died May 8. She was the beloved wife of the late Ellis J. Berne; devoted mother of Ellen A. Berne, Edie M. Morton and Evelyn S. Berne; loving sister of Heinz Kahlbrock and Margit K. Edelson. Also survived by her granddaughters, Sarah-Charlotte Morton, Rebecca Griggs and Leigha Griggs. Contributions may be made to National Stroke Association. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Vladya Mina Nahman Levine

Vladya Mina Nahman Levine, of Potomac, died May 11 at age 83. She was the beloved wife of the late Col. Dr. Seymour Levine; dear mother of Ariane (Steven) Promisel, Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Muriel McCarthy and Natacha (Larry) Myers; and grandmother of Kameron, Roshan, Eli and Chloe. Donations may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project. Services entrusted to Sagel, Bloomfield, Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Bernard D. Lloyd

Bernard D. Lloyd, of Silver Spring, died May 11. He was the beloved husband of Dorothy J. Lloyd; devoted father of Alfred (Clarissa Harris) Lloyd and Lee (Leslie Stein) Lloyd; and dear grandfather of Talia and Soren Lloyd. He is also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Contributions may be made to Shaare Torah or to The Alzheimer’s Association. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

Morton B. Margulies

Morton (Mort) Margulies, of Silver Spring, passed away on May 8, surrounded by his adored family. Mort was a retired chief judge of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Sandra; children, Robert (Deborah), Todd (Joan) and Betsy; grandchildren, Eric, Rachel and Ross; niece Tamara (Rick); and nephew Bruce (Marlee). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Warren Ratner

Warren Ratner, 76, peacefully passed away on May 8. He was born May 2, 1942, in Washington. His parents, Louis and Jean Ratner, established a family hair salon business in 1936, which has since become the Hair Cuttery chain. Warren was a licensed hair dresser for more than 50 years. He was an integral part of the family business, including as senior vice president, in which capacity he helped steer the company’s expansion. A word enthusiast, Warren had a passion for collecting quotes. He published a book, “Word Droppings.”

Warren is survived by his brother, Dennis Ratner (Julie); his son, Gary Ratner (Ellen Krieger); his grandchildren, Heather, Moriah and Liana Ratner; his sister-in-law, Ann Ratner; his nieces, Kelly Ratner Mistretta (Stephen) and Lauren Ratner Bujosa (Franco); his dear friend, Susan Clark; and his canine companion, Asia. The family is grateful for the compassion of his caregiver and daughter-in-law, Ellen Krieger.

Donations be made to The Weizmann Institute of Science. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Sholom M. Shefferman

Sholom Marvin Shefferman, 91, a mechanical engineer who co-founded a Washington engineering consulting firm, died May 10 after a brief illness.

He was born Aug. 10, 1926, in Washington. He enlisted in the Navy and then followed his boyhood dream of becoming an engineer by enrolling at Cornell University, graduating with a mechanical engineering degree in 1946.

In 1951, Sholom founded, with Art Bigelson, Shefferman and Bigelson, an international engineering consulting firm, which at one point maintained an office in Tehran. The firm provided the mechanical and technical engineering for Tysons II, the renovation of the Treasury building, the Holocaust Museum, the Capital Centre and construction of the Gateway Arch in St. Louis. Shefferman and Bigelson routinely defied the segregated norms of 1950s Washington by hiring African American graduates of Howard University’s engineering school.

Sholom retired in 1994. He contributed to the Washington DC Jewish Community Center and the Technion, along with his wife of 49 years, Adele, who died in 1997. In 1999, Sholom married Theda Banker Shefferman, with whom he continued to support charities, including Arena Stage. The Technion presented him with its man of the year award in 2012.

He is survived by his wife, Theda Banker Shefferman; children, Laraine Barclay, Wendy (Avner) Skolnik and Brian Shefferman (Lisa Newman); stepchildren, Larry (Amy) Banker, and Scott Banker; six grandchildren and three step-grandchildren. Donations may be made to JSSA, 6123 Montrose Road, Rockville, MD 20852. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Gary Tepper

Gary Tepper, of Rockville, died May 1. He was the beloved husband of Judy Fox-Tepper; and devoted father of Alex Tepper and his partner, Arielle Felshon, and Rachel (Jon) Paley. Donations can be made to the Anti-Addition Fund in memory of Scott Sternberg at Temple Beth Ami, Rockville. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.