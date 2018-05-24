Musical celebration in NoVa of Israel’s 70th

Israel comes to Virginia next week, with the Israel at 70 musical celebration at the Plaza at Tyson’s Corner.

The event on June 3 from noon to 4 p.m., rain or shine, is sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington and PJ Library.

While the focus will be music from Israel, kosher food will be available for purchase and an Israeli-themed beer garden will be open. For kids, PJ Library will hold a story time, a giant Jenga will test players’ nerves, henna tattoos will be available and participants can decorate tiles to be used in a mosaic.

The Israeli performers will include headliner Nadav Guedj, Israel’s representative at the 2015 Eurovision song contest; folk/rock/bluegrass artist Rami Feinstein; the Tzofim Friendship Caravan, featuring a group of Israeli Scouts; and the a capella breakdancing group Kippalive.

“When you think of traditional Israeli music, you don’t think of all that, so the opportunity to introduce our audience to these types of music is really exciting,” said Stacye Zeisler, the Federation’s chief marketing officer.

The event comes four months after the Federation’s demographic survey found that Northern Virginia is the area of Greater Washington with the largest Jewish population.

Zeisler said that demography was not the reason to hold the concert in Northern Virginia. Rather it was the accessibility of the location and the concert infrastructure.

When the Federation held a similar event at Union Market in 2013, it had to construct the stage. But Tyson’s Corner Plaza is used throughout the year as a concert venue. It is also a short walk from the Tyson’s Corner Metro stop on the Silver Line.

But the show is an opportunity to show off the Jewish community’s growth in Virginia, Zeisler said. The event is “for the whole Washington community to come together in celebration of something that so many people care about,” Zeisler said.

She added that those who register online in advance will be entered in giveaways for restaurant gift cards, sunglasses, Nationals tickets and other prizes. Organizers are still looking for volunteers to help. To register and volunteer, visit the website.

