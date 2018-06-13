Rabbi Glazer leaving Jewish Community Relations Council

Rabbi Batya Glazer, director of D.C. government and community relations for the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington, announced on Facebook Tuesday that she will be the new head of the JCRC of Greater Philadelphia, starting this summer.

“I am excited to be going home again to the land of hoagies, Italian water ice and jimmies on my ice cream,” she wrote. “I am excited for challenges ahead and the opportunity to work for Philly’s Jewish community.”

Glazer didn’t give an exact start date, but said it would be “later this summer.” The JCRC of Greater Washington Facebook page congratulated Glazer on her new position in a post Wednesday and touted her accomplishments in expanding interfaith relationships during her nearly 10-year tenure on the council.

“While we are sorry to see Batya leave, we are thrilled that she has been offered this wonderful opportunity,” the post said.

This article will be updated with more information.

hmonicken@midatlanticmedia.com