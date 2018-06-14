Community for June 14, 2018

Talia Renee Schofer, daughter of Gregory and Lucinda Schofer, will become a bat mitzvah on June 16 at Adat Shalom Reconstructionist Congregation in Bethesda.

For her mitzvah project, Talia will work with the Montgomery County Humane Society this summer. She will educate the community about issues facing dogs and cats and will be teaching others how to make pet toys and treats to share with the animals in the shelter.

Joining in the simchah are brothers Noam and Jory, grandparents Stanley and Paulette Schofer of North Bethesda, and John and Rosemarie Trela of Warrington, Pa. Photo provided.

Celebrating Temple Beth Ami’s Confirmation Class of 2018/5778 are, from left: FRONT ROW: Cantorial Soloist Joshana Erenberg, Rabbi Gary Pokras, Rabbi Baht Weiss, and Cantor Larry Eschler; SECOND ROW: Hallie Maytin, Stephanie Povich, Julia Bogart, Lauren Colliver, Leah Greenspan and Lori Fein; THIRD ROW: Kim Roberts, Kaley Katz, Lilah Kauff, Ben Fleischer, Amy Kraft, Shauna Mahoney, Haley Kaplan and Kendall Griffith; FOURTH ROW: Michael Becker, Ryan Gartman, Jake Carin, Alex Halber, Becky Kauff, Zoe Philips, Alexa Kotz, Marisa Sobel, Elena Colliver and Josh Rubin; FIFTH ROW: Lucas Zolan, Jared Katon, Michael Schwartz, Andrew Schorr, Miranda Wright, Jonah Schwartz and Alyssa Steinberg. Photo by Frank Kohn.

Temple B’nai Shalom’s Confirmation Class of 2018/5778 led a worship service on May 20. Pictured are, from left: FRONT ROW: Ariel Noble, Rebecca Sitrin, Taya Miller, Zoe Sandler, Becky Woolf, Lizzy Woolf, Isabella Fisken, Eve Courtney and Gabby Noble. BACK ROW: Jacob Vejvoda, Matt Sall, Timothy Leung, Ben Goldring, Rabbi Amy R. Perlin, Ben Wolin, Rabbi Laura Rappaport, Levi Kramer, Jacob Epstein, Eddie Goldsworthy, Ethan Kronthal and Dylan Fox. Photo provided.

From left, Elaine and Steve O‘Leary, Billie Saunders, Edwin and Adelle Cohen, and Jerry Cohen take part in a memorial service on May 28, organized by Charles Kreiger Jewish War Veterans Post 567 at Leisure World in Silver Spring. Photo provided.

AJC ACCESS supporters listen to the Sports and Diplomacy panel at the group’s Young Diplomats Reception on May 22 at Social Tables. The panel included representatives from the U.S. State Department, the Aspen Institute and Georgetown University. Photo by Karen Sayre, Eikon Photography.

Attending the Young Diplomats Reception are, from left, diplomats David Van Ongevalle and Sanna Kangasharju from the European Parliament Liaison Office with the U.S. Congress, and ACCESS guest Angela Betancourt. Photo by Karen Sayre, Eikon Photography.