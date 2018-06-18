Former day school staffer indicted on charge of child abuse

Mike Riley, the former athletic director at Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School in Rockville, has been indicted on a charge of child abuse, the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s office confirmed Monday.

“He [Riley] was indicted late Thursday [June 14],” state’s attorney’s office spokesman Ramon Korionoff wrote in an email.

Riley, 63, resigned from his position at the school last month after his arrest, which was in connection with an allegation that he had an ongoing sexual relationship with a 16-year-old female student at Rockville High School in the 1980s.

According to the state’s court records, Riley is scheduled to appear in Montgomery County Circuit Court July 6.

Riley’s attorney John Kudel did not respond to multiple phone calls.

