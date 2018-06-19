Governer’s race uphill for Maryland Dems.

During the course of Maryland’s 2018 gubernatorial campaign cycle, incumbent Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has been touted by pollsters and political experts as the favorite to win in the general election this November. Still, the governor’s formidable advantage hasn’t deterred the emergence of a crowded Democratic primary election on June 26. Eight Democrats vie for the nomination.

But while many politicians are motivated to replace Hogan, it remains unclear how many voters are similarly motivated to show their support.

“There are a lot of undecided voters,” said Mileah Kromer, associate professor and director of the Sarah T. Hughes Field Politics Center at Goucher College in Towson. “When 40 percent of the voters are undecided at this late stage of the game, it really says something about the attention paid to this race. That should really be of concern, I think, to the Democrats.”

A poll conducted by the University of Maryland and published in The Washington Post on June 6 saw former NAACP CEO Ben Jealous and Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker emerge as the front-runners. And a Baltimore Sun and University of Baltimore poll found that 60 percent of Democratic voters likely to vote in the primary approve of the job Hogan is doing.

Matt Crenson, professor emeritus and academy professor of political science at Johns Hopkins University, feels that the abundance of Democrats vying for the nomination is preventing them from making an impact in the minds of potential voters.

“There’s so many of them. For one, it affects the format of the debates,” said Crenson. “It’s very difficult for them to flesh out their positions with such limited time. They’ve had to try harder than they might have otherwise to distinguish themselves from one another.”

The crowded field also includes Krish Vignarajah, former policy director for First Lady Michelle Obama; attorney Jim Shea; author and former State Department official Alec Ross; state Sen. Richard Madaleno; teacher Ralph Jaffee; and business owner James Jones II.

No matter who the winner of the Democratic primary is, Kromer and Crenson agree they’ll have a hard time beating Gov. Hogan, in part because of the distance he has maintained from President Donald Trump.

“Unless something really disastrous happens between now and November, it’s difficult to see that any of them would be able to overcome the lead that Gov. Hogan has,” said Crenson.

Maryland’s governor has historically played a prominent role in advocating for the needs of the Jewish community across the state. Since the creation of the Maryland/Israel Development Center in the early 1990s, each governor has traveled on at least one mission to Israel.

The national political conversation in recent months has brought attention to the purported “blue wave” that is flipping typically Republican-voting districts and states to Democratic ones. Examples include Conor Lamb’s victory in Pennsylvania’s 18th congressional district in March and Democratic U.S. Sen. Doug Jones’ defeat of Republican Roy Moore in Alabama last December.

Maryland has long been a blue state, and therefore has fewer Republicans in office. Kromer believes this could be keeping voters from feeling the election excitement other states are experiencing.

“The misconception is that because Maryland is a blue state that it is a fully progressive state. It is not. It is ideologically mixed,” she said. “There may be some evidence that progressives are more motivated to vote in this election nationally, but it’s hard to say here.”

U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) and each of the eight members representing Maryland in the House of Representatives are up for re-election this year. With the exception of District 6, where Rep. John Delaney will exit and run for president, neither Crenson nor Kromer feels there will be stiff competition for the incumbents.

In Montgomery County, other races for the June 26 primary include:

MARYLAND CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 6

Democrat

State Del. Aruna Miller (District 15)

State Sen. Roger Manno (District 19)

Dr. Nadia Hashimi

David Trone

Andrew Duck

Chris Hearsey

Chris Graves

George English

Republican

Amie Hoeber

Lisa Lloyd

Brad Rohrs

Karl Elasser

GENERAL ASSEMBLY

DISTRICT 14 HOUSE OF DELEGATES (three seats)

Democrat

Del. Anne Kaiser

Del. Eric Luedtke

Del. Pamela Queen

Paul Ransom

Republican

Patricia Fenati

Michael Ostroff

Kevin Dorrance

DISTRICT 14 SENATE

Democrat

Sen. Craig Zucker

Republican

Robert Drozd

DISTRICT 15 HOUSE OF DELEGATES (three seats)

Democrat

Del. Kathleen Dumais

Del. David Fraser-Hidalgo

Anis Ahmed

Amy Frieder

Hamza Khan

Kevin Mack

Tony Puca

Lily Qi

Andy Van Wye

Republican

Laurie Halverson

Harvey Jacobs

Marc King

DISTRICT 15 SENATE

Democrat

Sen. Brian Feldman

Hongjun Xin

Republican

David Wilson

DISTRICT 16 HOUSE OF DELEGATES (three seats)

Democrat

Del. Ariana Kelly

Del. Marc Korman

Jordan Cooper

Nuchhi Currier

Joseph Hennessey

Marc Lande

Sara Love

Samir Paul

Republican

Bill Day

DISTRICT 16 SENATE

Democrat

Sen. Susan Lee

Republican

Marcus Alzona

DISTRICT 17 HOUSE OF DELEGATES (three seats)

Democrat

Del. Kumar Barve

Del. Jim Gilchrist

Esam Al-Shareffi

Julian Haffner

Julie Palakovich Carr

Rebecca Smondrowski

Republican

George Ivan Hernandez

DISTRICT 17 SENATE

Democrat

Sen. Cheryl Kagan

Republican

Josephine Wang

DISTRICT 18 HOUSE OF DELEGATES (three seats)

Democrat

Del. Al Carr

Ron Franks

Mila Johns

Helga Luest

Leslie Milano

Joel Rubin

Emily Shetty

Jared Solomon

Republican

Linda Willard

DISTRICT 18 SENATE

Democrat

Del. Jeff Waldstreicher

Dana Beyer

Michelle Carhart

DISTRICT 19 HOUSE OF DELEGATES (three seats)

Democrat

Del. Bonnie Cullison

Del. Maricé Morales

Brian Crider

Charlotte Crutchfield

Marlin Jenkins

Vaughn Stewart

Carl Ward

Jade Wiles

Republican

Helen Domenici

Dave Pasti

Martha Schaerr

DISTRICT 19 SENATE

Democrat

Del. Ben Kramer

Republican

Alirio Martinez Jr.

DISTRICT 20 HOUSE OF DELEGATES (three seats)

Democrat

Del. David Moon

Del. Jheanelle Wilkins

Fatmata Barrie

Lorig Charkoudian

Malik Lendzondzo

Darian Unger

George Zokle

DISTRICT 20 SENATE

Democrat

Sen. Will Smith

Republican

Dwight Patel

DISTRICT 39 HOUSE OF DELEGATES (three seats)

Democrat

Del. Kirill Reznik

Del. Shane Robinson

Gabriel Acevero

Bobby Bartlett

Andy Hoverman

Lesley Lopez

Clint Sobratti

Republican

Verelyn Gibbs Watson

DISTRICT 39 SENATE

Democrat

Sen. Nancy King

Republican

Al Phillips

MONTGOMERY COUNTY EXECUTIVE

Democrat

Council member Roger Berliner (District 1)

Council member Marc Elrich (At Large)

Council member George Leventhal (At Large)

Del. Bill Frick (District 16)

David Blair

Rose Krasnow

Republican

Robin Ficker

MONTGOMERY COUNTY COUNCIL

AT-LARGE (four seats)

Democrat

Del. Charles Barkley (District 39)

Council member Hans Riemer (At Large)

Gabe Albornoz

Rosemary Arkoian

Marilyn Balcombe

Shruti Bhatnagar

Cherri Branson

Brandy Brooks

Craig Carozza-Caviness

Ron Colbert

Bill Conway

Hoan Dang

Tom Falcinell Jr.

Lorna Phillips Forde

Jill Ortman Fouse

Loretta Garcia

Paul Geller

Evan Glass

Richard Gottfried

Neil Greenberger

Seth Grimes

Ashwani Jain

Will Jawando

David Lipscomb

Melissa McKenna

Danielle Meitiv

Michele Riley

Graciela Rivera-Oven

Darwin Romero

Mohammad Siddique

Jarrett Smith

Steve Solomon

Chris Wilhelm

Republican

Robert Dyer

Chris Fiotes Jr.

Penny Musser

Shelly Skolnick

DISTRICT 1

Democrat

Bill Cook

Pete Fosselman

Andrew Friedson

Del. Ana Sol Gutierrez

Jim McGee

Regina Oldak

Dalbin Osorio

Meredith Wellington

Republican

Richard Banach

DISTRICT 2

Democrat

Council member Craig Rice

Tiquia Bennett

Republican

Ed Amatetti

Tom Ferleman

Kyle Sefcik

DISTRICT 3

Democrat

Council member Sidney Katz

Ben Schnider

DISTRICT 4

Democrat

Council member Nancy Navarro

Jay Graney

DISTRICT 5

Democrat

Council member Tom Hucker

Kevin Harris

Kenge Malikidogo-Fludd

WJW Senior Writer Hannah Monicken contributed to this article.