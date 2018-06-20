Trump praised, media criticized at EMET dinner

President Donald Trump was celebrated as a hero at the Endowment for Middle East Truth’s (EMET) annual gala, and the media was condemned for its coverage of Israel.

“Let’s have a hand for President Trump,” nationally syndicated conservative radio host Mark Levin, said at the June 12 event at the Grand Hyatt Washington. “I think he’s the greatest president Israel has ever had.”

Levin was one of the honorees at the right-wing think tank’s dinner, and commended Trump for his decisions withdraw the United States from the Iran nuclear deal and move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem.

Levin said he was in Jerusalem to witness the embassy opening, but returned to the United States to see media coverage of the clashes between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers on the Gaza border. The coverage was biased, he said.

“The way the media was reporting it was disgusting,” he said. “You would have thought that the Israelis were the perpetrators. Israel has a lot of enemies, and one of them is the American media.”

Later, Paul Teller, special assistant to the president for legislative affairs, read a letter from Vice President Mike Pence praising EMET for its support for the Jewish state.

“With your leadership and support, I am confident that the best days for the United States and Israel are yet to come,” Pence wrote.

