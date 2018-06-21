Community for June 21, 2018

Celebrating Congregation B’nai Tzedek’s Confirmation Class of 2018/5778 are, from left: FRONT ROW: Ronni Ticker, Jordyn Loring, Sydney Rodman, Alexander Sklar, Jordan

Williams, Rachel Freedman and Liane Aaron. BACK ROW: Rabbi Stuart Weinblatt, Molly Gleicher, Sivan Bennaim, Alyson Herman, Julia Herman and Cantor Marshall Kapell. Photo provided.

Celebrating Temple B’nai Israel in Easton, Md.’s Confirmation Class of 2018/5778 are, from left: Colby Florkewicz of St. Michael, Md.; Seth Feldman of Easton; Sallie Miller of Denton; Rabbi Peter Hyman of Temple B’nai Israel; Michael Mullaney of Easton; and Michael Gervis of Centerville. Photo by Alan Mickelson.

Milton Gottesman Jewish Day School of the Nation’s Capital sixth-grade teacher Fani Bettmann, second from left, and Director of

Jewish Life Sharon Freundel, second from right, join sixth-grade filmmakers on the red carpet at the AFI Silver Theater on June 4 at the premiere of the students’ documentary, “Coming Home: The Story of DC’s Only Jewish Day School.” Photo by Amanda Reich.

Members of the NCSY youth group gather on June 10 for the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) Mid-Atlantic Region Annual Gala at the Ronald Reagan Building to honor Israel’s soldiers and celebrate 70 years of the Israel Defense Forces. Photo by Ross Lewin.

William Goldberg, a junior at Georgetown Day School in Washington and a member of Adas Israel Congregation, has been named a Bronfman Fellow. He and 25 other fellows will participate in a five-week program of study and travel in Israel, followed by a year of programming centered around pluralism, social responsibility and Jewish texts.

William is a food blogger whose photography has appeared in The Washington Post, and has had features about his work published on DCRefined.com and the Jewish Food Experience. Photo provided.