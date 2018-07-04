Community for July 4, 2018

Deb Winter performs at Capital Camps & Retreat Center’s 30th anniversary celebration on June 17. Some 430 campers, parents, alumni, staff, donors and supporters took part.

Photo by Matthew Dagostino.

From left, Martin and Grace Rosman of Annapolis receive a Technion-Israel Institute of Technology honorary fellowship from Technion President Peretz Lavie at a June 10 awards ceremony in Haifa. The Rosmans were honored for their longstanding commitment to the Technion and Israel.

Photo provided.