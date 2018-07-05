Obituaries for July 5, 2018

Barbara B. Fagan

Barbara B. Fagan, of Rockville, died June 26. She worked as an administrator, property manager, realtor and entrepreneur. Although Fagan was a longtime Washingtonian, she had a second home in New Haven, Conn. Fagan is survived by her sons Bruce, Matthew and Adam Fagan; daughters-in-law Jan and Terri; and grandchildren Aaron, Michael, Lauren, Leah, Melissa, Annie, Sarah and Hannah. She was predeceased by her husband, Martin R. Fagan. Contributions may be made to the Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Zvia Margolis

Zvia Margolis, of Rockville, died June 3. As a child, she came to Mandatory Palestine, which restricted Jewish immigration. Intercepted by the British authorities, she and her infant sister, Frieda, were sent to the internment camp at Akko, with their mother, Rina. Following their escape, Zvia grew up in Jerusalem, later serving with distinction in the Israeli Air Force. She later worked at a Kupat Holim dental clinic in Jerusalem.

Margolis immigrated to the United States in 1960, and married her husband of 42 years, Stuart, later that year. The couple settled in New York City and then moved to Rockville in 1974. Margolis was a member of B’nai Israel Congregation for four decades.

Margolis is survived by her children, Avi (Clara) and Ben (Amy) Margolis; and grandchildren Yoav, Zev, Ariel, Tsvi, Zackariah, Gabriella and Nataniel Margolis. She was predeceased by her husband.

Contributions may be made to B’nai Israel Congregation, 6301 Montrose Road, Rockville, MD 20852.

Marsha Siegel Raskin

Marsha Siegel Raskin, of Silver Spring, died of pancreatic cancer on May 23. She was 74. Raskin was born in the Bronx, N.Y., in 1944 and moved to Silver Spring in 1965. She was a founding member of the Ohr Kodesh Early Childhood Center and worked there for many years. Raskin then worked at Rosemary Hills Primary School as a paraeducator, retiring after 28 years.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Leonard (Lenny) Raskin; daughters Sheryl Dismuke (Mark) and Jacqueline (Jackie) Raskin-Burns (Adam); son Philip (Amy) Raskin; grandchildren Halle and Lexie Burns, Henry Dismuke and Brooke Raskin; brother Ira (Marilyn) Siegel; and many loving cousins and friends.

Contributions can be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or Ohr Kodesh Congregation.

Charlotte Teich

Charlotte Teich, of Washington and Tamarac, Fla., died June 25. She was the beloved wife of the late Sol Teich; loving mother of Donna (Ronald) Teich Oser; cherished grandmother of Sean (Tamara) Oser and Marcie (L. Scott) Wertlieb; and great-grandmother of Courtney and Jessica Oser and Zoe and Sela Wertlieb. Contributions may be made to the charity of choice. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.