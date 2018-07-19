Letters July 19, 2018

Seven Sisters colleges fueled Cadbury’s dangerous pacifism

It was not only Henry Cadbury’s pacifism that shaped his opposition to the Nazi-era boycott of German goods, but the academic milieu at the Seven Sisters colleges, including the Quaker-sponsored Bryn Mawr College where he taught (“In 1934, an American professor urged that Jews be civil — to the Nazis,” July 12). These colleges promoted student exchanges with the Third Reich’s Nazified universities, as documented in my book, “The Third Reich in the Ivory Tower.”

The Hitler regime used these exchanges to project an image of respectability to the West and to transmit anti-Semitic propaganda to American youth. It did not matter to these colleges that German universities had already discharged their Jewish faculty members and hosted burnings of Jewish and other “un-German” books. American students studying in the Reich often returned home celebrating Hitler’s “achievements.” German exchange students enrolled at American universities were selected by the Hitler regime to serve as Nazi propagandists.

Seven Sisters colleges encouraged students to attend the Oberammergau Passion Play in Nazi Germany, one of the most pernicious anti-Semitic dramas ever staged. It charged all Jews from Jesus’s time to the present with deicide. Hitler, who attended the Play in 1930 and 1934, praised its vicious denigration of Jews. In 1930, Bryn Mawr’s newspaper extolled the play as a “stirring pageant.” It informed readers they could reduce costs by staying at a special encampment the pacifist Fellowship of Reconciliation set up at Oberammergau.

It is distressing that the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum’s new exhibit, “Americans and the Holocaust,” neglects to mention these efforts to legitimize the Third Reich.

STEPHEN H. NORWOOD

Professor of History and Judaic Studies, University of Oklahoma

Hogan is the reasonable, moderate choice

Contrary to Don Chauls’ suggestion, I doubt even Ben Jealous considers himself a middle-of-the-road candidate (“Jealous conclusions are wrong,” July 12).

His Medicare-for-all, single-payer health plan to be implemented by Maryland will impose costs not even he has legitimately estimated. His proposal for free community college, tuition at four-year public universities and full-time pre-K, of course, will not be free for Maryland taxpayers.

And his pie-in-the-sky spending proposals do not end there. The taxes he will need to pay for them will exceed even the tax increases he is already proposing. Such policies put Maryland at a disadvantage in attracting new businesses, which in turn create new jobs and revenue through economic growth.

Perhaps his most reckless proposal, however, is the legalization of adult recreational use of marijuana. I urge you to look into former Rhode Island Democratic Rep. Patrick Kennedy’s organization, Smart Approaches to Marijuana, on the significant dangers of such a policy.

A growing number of Maryland Democrats are renouncing Jealous’ candidacy. Former Maryland Democratic Party chairman Nathan Landow said, “It is imperative that Democratic voters who value moderation, fiscal responsibility and functional government support Governor Hogan. … He stands in stark contrast to the irresponsible and extreme ideas of Ben Jealous.”

Former Democratic Lt. Gov. Mickey Steinberg also supports Hogan, as does Scott Pastrick, the former treasurer of the Democratic National Committee under President Clinton.

A comparison of Hogan’s record to Jealous’ promises will demonstrate that Hogan is the reasonable, moderate choice this year.

MARK DISLER

Rockville

It’s time to uphold the idea of personal responsibility

A recent editorial would have affirmative action for minorities go on forever (“A step back for equal education,” July 12). I believe that our country once gave everyone equal opportunity to succeed. But when the government gives a group advantages over others it is a step in the wrong direction and hurts even those it is trying to help.

The government, by its “helping hand,” has worked against a favorable outcome.

In my case, against all the prejudice Jews had to face, I succeeded with diligent and hard work. Let’s get back to the high moral concepts of our founding fathers, and encourage people to take responsibility for their lives.

MURRAY KATZ

Silver Spring