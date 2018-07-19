Community for July 19, 2018

Bracha Wolin (left), an eighth-grader at Berman Hebrew Academy in Rockville, was among the top scorers of more than 200 competitors at the national finals of the USA Bible Quiz, held April 29 in New York City. Photo by The Jewish Agency for Israel.

Lena Goldstein, of Arnold, is a recipient of the 2018 Diller Teen Tikkun Olam Awards, a $36,000 award that recognizes teens for their commitment to social good and volunteer service. She was recognized for launching her independent project, Improved Cervical Cancer Screening Programs in Developing Nations.

Goldstein, 18, is a recent graduate from the McDonogh School and will attend Yale University in the fall. She is a member of Temple Beth Shalom in Arnold. Photo provided.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), right, and David Butler affix a mezuzah last week to the door of Raskin’s office on Capitol Hill. Butler, a constituent of Raskin’s, is a member of the ownership group of Mid-Atlantic Media, which publishes Washington Jewish Week. Photo provided.

Attending a workshop on teaching about Israel are, from left, Jamie Field, of Washington Hebrew Congregation; Laura Naide, of Congregation Etz Hayim; Shoshana Sfarzada, of Milton Gottesman Jewish Day School; Graciela Granek, of Gesher Jewish Day School; Lisa Schopf, of Milton Gottesman Jewish Day School; Jennifer Raskas, of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington; Rina Rebibo, of Tifereth Israel Congregation; Ann Nachbar, of Gesher Jewish Day School; Steve Kerbel, Center for Israel Education; and Aaron Bregman, Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School. The workshop, which was held in Atlanta June 24-28, was was hosted by the Center for Israel Education and the Emory Institute for the Study of Modern Israel. Photo by Drones iVue LLC.