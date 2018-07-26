Community for July 26, 2018

Lily Claire Judelsohn will become a bat mitzvah on July 28 at Perlman Camp in Lake Como, Pa. She will lead the service and read from the Torah, parshat Vaetchanan. Lily chose to have her bat mitzvah at Perlman, surrounded by the entire camp, as this is her home and a very special place for her.

For her mitzvah project, Lily raised money for scholarships for Perlman so other Jewish kids can experience the camp and love it like she does.

In addition to her camp family, Lily will be surrounded by her parents, Robyn and David Judelsohn; her brother, Logan; and her grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. Lily is a seventh-grader at Cabin John Middle School. The Judelsohns are members of Shaare Torah in Gaithersburg. Photo provided.

Philip and Beth Kauffman of Olney and Keith and Emma Harman of Mount Laurel, N.J., announce the engagement of their children Rachel Jennifer Kauffman and Daniel Keith Harman.

The future bride attended James Hubert Blake High School and received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Muhlenberg College. She received a master’s degree in psychology from Argosy University and has completed doctoral work. She works as a licensed therapist for TruNorth.

The future groom is a graduate of Shawnee High School in Medford, N.J. He is a manager for Hanover Automotive Group.

They plan a March 2019 wedding in Gwynedd, Pa. Photo provided.

Merav Friedman, left, and Aviva Broth were among the 91 volunteers who came to clean, sort and put items on shelves July 15 at A Wider Circle’s distribution center. Photo by Miriam Friedman.

Helping out at A Wider Circle are, from left, Lisa Brookman, Nava Brookman and Maya Rosenbaum. The event was sponsored by Young Israel Shomrei Emunah and Kemp Mill Synagogue. Photo by Miriam Friedman.