Obituaries for Aug. 2, 2018

Phyllis Brickman

Phyllis Brickman, of Gaithersburg’s Asbury Methodist Village, died July 21. She was 90. Brickman was the loving daughter of the late Leonard and Nettie (nee Drower) Weissman; wife of the late Harold Brickman; devoted mother of Howard (Wendy) Brickman and Lynn (the late Robert) Hemphill; sister of Harold (Rita) Weissman; beloved grandmother of Laura Hemphill; and cherished aunt of Roberta Rich, Hollis Rich, Cheryl Karelis, Kim Brickman and their families.

Stephen Greenhouse

Stephen Greenhouse, of Bethesda, died July 28. Greenhouse was the beloved husband of Robyn Greenhouse; loving father of Ryan, Tyler and Dylan Greenhouse; cherished son of Charles and Linda Greenhouse; and devoted brother of Audrey (Jon) Friedlander and David (Debbie) Greenhouse. Contributions can be made to Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation (crohnscolitisfoundation.org).

Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Terry Ledley

Terry Ledley, of Laurel, died July 25. She was 91. Ledley was the beloved wife of the late Robert Ledley; devoted mother of Fred (Tamara) Ledley and Gary (Deborah) Ledley; and cherished grandmother of Miriam Ledley, Johanna Ledley, Jenna Ledley and Matthew Ledley.

Contributions may be made to the National Park Foundation at nationalparks.org/tribute, or to 1110 Vermont Ave NW, Suite 200 Washington, DC 20005.

Jerrold Mark Michael

Jerrold Mark Michael, of Washington, died July 25. He was 90.

Michael was born Aug. 3, 1927, in Kingston, N.Y., the youngest of five children, to Joseph and Esther Michael. He and his family moved to Washington when he was 11, and in 1945 he graduated from Anacostia High School. Michael joined the Navy at age 17 where, he was trained as a corpsman to support the Marines in the planned invasion of Japan during World War II

After serving in Florida for two years, Michael used the GI Bill to train as a civil engineer at George Washington University. He met his wife, Lynn Simon, in 1948 and they married on March 17, 1951 after he earned his master’s degree in public health at Johns Hopkins University. Michael also became an officer in the United States Public Health Service.

Michael was assigned to his first USPHS post in Phoenix and then Atlanta at the Centers for Disease Control before moving back to Washington in 1959, where he worked in the Indian Health Service, the Environmental Protection Service (later to become the EPA) and the Bureau of Medical Services. He became a rear admiral in 1964 at age 37.

Michael retired from the USPHS in 1971 and moved with his family to Honolulu, where he became a professor of public health at the University of Hawaii, and dean of the School of Public Health for 20 years. During that time, he developed a network of public health schools in the Pacific Rim, earned two honorary degrees, had an endowed chair position created in his name at The Hebrew University of Jerusalem and received the Order of the Elephant honor from the king of Thailand.

Upon retiring from the University of Hawaii, Michael returned to Washington in November 1995 to serve as a professor of global health at George Washington University. There he helped develop a new school of public health, and trained doctoral students into his 80s, among other accomplishments.

Michael is survived by his wife of 67 years, Lynn Y. Michael; sons Scott (Mary) and Nelson (Madeline) Michael; grandchildren Joseph (Stacey), Karen (Ian), Joshua and Claire Michael; and great-grandchildren Dale Michael and Sophia Michael.

Contributions can be made to the RADM Jerrold Michael Global Health Fellowship Program of the Koop Living Legacy Fund (phscof.org/koop-living-legacy-fund.html).

Phyllis Miller Peikin

Phyllis Miller Peikin, of San Mateo, Calif., and North Bethesda, died July 21. Peikin was the beloved wife of the late Daniel Peikin and devoted mother of Robert Peikin. Contributions may be made to National Tay-Sachs & Allied Diseases Association.

