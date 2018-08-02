Nonstop D.C. to Israel flight to begin May 22

United Airlines announced Thursday in a press release that the carrier will begin nonstop service from Washington Dulles International Airport to Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv beginning May 22.

United has operated flights to Israel since 1999, according to the press release, but this flight will be the airline’s first to operate from Washington.

“We look forward to continuing to serve Israel with this new service for our customers traveling between the U.S. capital and one of the most advanced science and technology sectors in the world,” said Patrick Quayle, United’s vice president for international network in the press release.

The Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington and the Israeli American Council put out an online survey in December in order to gauge the level of interest in a possible direct flight to Tel Aviv.

dschere@midatlanticmedia.com