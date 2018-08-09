Community for Aug. 9, 2018

Participants from the Washington area gather at the ROI Global Summit, held in Jerusalem in June. They share a commitment to building a vibrant and inclusive Jewish future. Photo by Snir Kazir.
The B’nai Shalom of Olney Blue Team shows who’s number one after winning the Suburban Maryland Synagogue Softball League championship on July 29. Photo by Larry Parizer.
From left, Washington-area students Michael Wu, Benjamin (Bo) Rider and Joey Horwitz pose with robots they are experimenting with at the SciTech summer program at the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa. Ethan Swagel, of Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School in Rockville, is also participating in the program. Photo courtesy of the American Technion Society.
Irene Weiss (second from right), a Holocaust survivor, speaks at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum to a delegation of victims of contemporary religious persecution on July 23. The delegation was led by U.S. Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback (third from right).
Leave a Reply