Community for Aug. 9, 2018

August 11, 2018

Second Saturday 9:30 Club

Time: 12:00 AM - 12:00 AM

The Melting Pot

Time: 8:00 PM - 10:30 PM

August 12, 2018

A Taste of the Lower East Side - featuring Seth Kibel, Clarinetist and Entertainer

Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

August 15, 2018

Film Screening Event: This Is Home: A Refugee Story

Time: 6:00 PM - 9:30 PM

August 16, 2018

Kids, Teens, Teachers Used Book Sale

Time: 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM