Letters Aug. 16, 2018

Exhibit nothing more than a whitewash

A recent article extends the evasiveness by the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum to display the truth of the abysmal behavior by President Franklin D. Roosevelt to rescue European Jews before and during the Holocaust (“New exhibit tackles American inaction in face of Holocaust,” Aug. 9). The exhibit itself displays a view that many historians are calling a whitewash of historical truth.

The Roosevelt administration knew of the Nazi genocide early enough to have taken meaningful steps to save lives, such as not turning away the MS St. Louis with 900 Jews aboard. The exhibit omits mention of American diplomats in Europe pleading with Roosevelt to help, to admit more Jews, to destroy Hitler’s death camps and to take charge of a State Department trying to ignore hideous reports coming out of Europe

Polls indicate that the horrid memory of the Holocaust is fading. This exhibit contributes to this fading by failing to address Roosevelt’s inactions leading people to believe the situation was not that serious.

WARREN MANISON

Potomac

Democrats following path of British Labour

The hijacking of the British Labour Party by elements of the radical anti-Israel left mirrors the meltdown of the Democratic Party in the United States (“The hypocrisy of intersectionality and the Jewish question,” Aug. 2).

The meltdown accelerated in 2008 with the election of Barack Obama as president. Blinded by the smokescreen of intersectionality and identity politics, the liberal mainstays of the party —particularly liberal Jews, the liberal news media and impressionable youth vulnerable to left-wing propaganda — were oblivious to the fact that Obama was a product of the far-left.

His long-standing connections with the likes of Jeremiah Wright, Saul Alinsky, Louis Farrakhan and George Soros were completely ignored.

“Fake news” is not a figment of President Donald Trump’s imagination. Rather, it is stark reality born of the liberal news media’s infatuation with America’s first African-American president and its irrational fear that Trump will somehow catapult marginalized far-right fringe groups into the mainstream of American politics.

Like it or not, today’s Democratic Party is no longer the Democratic Party of our parents and grandparents. It is no longer the party of Roosevelt or Harry Truman, of Kennedy or Lyndon Johnson. Unlike their peers in the British Labour Party, the liberal Jewish establishment in the United States remains oblivious to the clear and present danger of the Democratic Party falling into the hands of radical anti-Israel activists. The need to confront that danger is urgent.

MARC CAROFF

Virginia Beach, Va.

Coverage of Open Orthodox needs to be skeptical

I am deeply concerned over articles regarding the “Open” Orthodox community that ignore the reality of Jewish life in the Diaspora and the view of scholars who have summarily denounced this movement’s use of the word “Orthodox” (“Fruchter not fazed by uncertain future,” Aug. 9).

If every rabbi throughout each generation made his own decisions on changes to our religious practices, there would be no Judaism today. Jewish law does not change in response to constant changes in society.

When you fail to report on such movements without balance and acknowledgement of the reality of the millenniums of Jewish practice and the voices of our forefathers, we all suffer.

HOWARD WEINBERG

Mount Airy

With language like that, op-ed not winning converts

Without taking sides, I’m puzzled by Barry Shaw’s recent op-ed (“The hypocrisy of intersectionality and the Jewish question,” Aug. 2). He uses language so insulting to people he disagrees with, it’s hard to imagine it changing anyone’s mind.

“Soft vacant minds,” “wrong,” “illiberal, closed-minded and intolerant,” “delusion,” “deception,” and “seduced and sucked into the swill of this dangerous nonsense” are words hardly likely to win converts. The article seems like little more than preaching to the choir, while simultaneously being likely to annoy and alienate anyone not already of like mind.

This is too much like current national politics, which amounts to unproductive fury and scorn.

GABRIEL GOLDBERG

Falls Church, Va.