NCJW plans move to Washington

The National Council of Jewish Women announced that it will relocate its headquarters from New York City to Washington in September, and that following the move, in June of 2019, the organization’s CEO will step down.

Nancy Kaufman has led the organization for seven years, following her 20-year tenure heading up the Jewish Community Relations Council of Boston.

According to Kaufman, the headquarters move is to increase the organization’s presence on Capitol Hill, doubling its Washington staff.

“Given the current administration’s regressive policies, women, children and families urgently need more advocates on the Hill, near the Oval Office and in the halls of power in D.C. to ensure that their voices are heard,” Kaufman told The Forward.