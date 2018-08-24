Community for Aug. 23, 2018

Bethesda residents Marcia Wagner, left, and Ira Wagner, right, present a check for up to $30,000 to Jennifer Cook to put toward her student-loan debt. The presentation took place at Central Scholarship’s annual
Student Awards Ceremony on Aug. 8. Cook earned her master’s in social work degree from University of
Maryland, Baltimore. Photo by Max Franz.

Jonah Ruben Podberesky, son of Daniel and Lesley Podberesky, of Winter Park, Fla. (formerly of Randallstown, Md., and Rockville, respectively), will become a bar mitzvah on Aug. 25 at Congregation Ohev Shalom in Orlando, Fla. Jonah is a seventh-grader at Lake Highland Preparatory School.

Sharing in the family’s simchah will be Jonah’s sister, Arielle, grandparents Samuel and Rosita Podberesky, of Annapolis, and Ron and Sandy Krellen, of Greensboro, N.C., as well as family and friends from around the country and from Costa Rica. Photo provided.

