Bender JCC disinvites professor over Israel remarks

The Bender Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington has withdrawn a commitment to host an event about American Jewish history on Labor Day because of remarks about Israel made by the program’s main speaker.

Hasia Diner, a professor of American Jewish history at New York University, will instead lead the daylong program about Jewish immigration on Sept. 3 at Adat Shalom Reconstructionist Congregation in Bethesda.

The JCC notified Rabbi Gordon Fuller, executive director of the program’s organizer and sponsor, the Foundation for Jewish Studies, on Aug. 22 of its decision to renege on its commitment to host the history program.

According to Michael Feinstein, the JCC’s chief executive, he made the decision within hours after the local rightwing pro-Israel group COPIA sent out an email that blasted the center for agreeing to host “one of the world’s leading Jewish anti-Semites and Israel haters” and called for recipients to contact Feinstein.

Feinstein said it was the first he heard of the program or of Diner.

“Honestly, I had no idea what their program was, nor had we done anything to vet who they were having speak … until I started getting a gazillion emails,” Feinstein said, referring to the Foundation for Jewish Studies.

After meeting with Feinstein, Fuller began searching for a new site. Rabbi Fred Scherlinder Dobb agreed to host the program at Adat Shalom and his board concurred.

Who is Hasia Diner?

Diner has written 11 books on the American Jewish experience, many about Jewish migration. Her most recent book, “We Remember with Reverence and Love: American Jews and the Myth of Silence after the Holocaust, 1945-1962,” won the National Jewish Book Award and the Saul Viener Prize from the American Jewish Historical Society.

“When you talk about Jewish immigration, the first name that comes up is Hasia Diner,” said Elaine Amir, the Foundation for Jewish Studies’ president.

Diner also wrote a controversial opinion piece in Haaretz in 2016 in which she calls her lifelong Zionism naïve and castigates what she sees as Israel’s rightwing and ultra-religious turn.

“The exponential growth of far right political parties and the increasing haredization of Israel, makes it a place that I abhor visiting, and to which I will contribute no money, whose products I will not buy, nor will I expend my limited but still to me, meaningful, political clout to support it,” she wrote.

She went on to call the Law of Return, a fundamental part of Israel’s Basic Laws, guaranteeing the right of Jewish people to immigrate to Israel, “racism.” She wrote, “I feel a sense of repulsion when I enter a synagogue in front of which the congregation has planted a sign reading, ‘We Stand With Israel.’”

Diner declined to talk about the controversy, telling WJW in an email that she would only answer questions “about the history of immigration to the U.S. in the context of immigration. Nothing else.”

Amir said the immigration program will have nothing to do with Israel.

But Feinstein said his agency draws a line at someone supporting the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement aimed at eroding American financial support for the Jewish state. He said Diner crosses that line.

“When it was brought to our attention that [Diner] said she does not want to go to any Jewish setting where Israel will loom large as an icon of Jewish identity, we felt her perspective on Israel was not in line with the values of the Bender JCC and our community,” he said. “We don’t host somebody that promotes BDS or someone who challenges Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state.”

In its email, COPIA also urged recipients to write to Gil Preuss, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington. In 2014, COPIA members, then calling themselves COPMA, called for a boycott of the Federation in protest of productions at Theater J, which members said were anti-Israel.

Preuss did not respond to several requests to comment for this story.

Group threatens more opposition

The Foundation for Jewish Studies was established in 1983 as a home of serious, adult learning. Amir said she’s never seen so much controversy about the foundation’s programs.

“Some of it verges on comparing [Diner] to a Nazi, it’s very emotional,” she said of the emails she’s received. “But we’re not changing it. She’s a scholar, and we’re an organization that brings in scholars.”

Fuller said his organization does not vet speakers for their views on topics outside their area of scholarship.

“Just as we don’t like when we read about Israeli professors who are not allowed to present or do other things solely because they are Israelis … we don’t want to be the flip side of that coin by holding our speakers to certain beliefs or litmus tests that don’t apply to the topic at hand.” he said.

On Aug. 24, COPIA sent an email to Fuller with an attachment that calls on its mailing list to write Fuller opposing the program. “We’re hoping that the program will be pulled or the speaker changed and that we won’t have to send the email,” the group told Fuller.

“We read [COPIA’s message], we considered it and we decided to take the action that we’ve taken,” Fuller said, adding that his organization has received “vitriolic” emails about the event, as well as support from many members about their decision to go forward with the program.

“We’ve had an increase in both donations and registrations since they started this issue,” he told WJW in an email.

Dobb said that while he disagrees with Diner’s position on Israel, his congregation’s welcome of her and the foundation’s program demonstrates its openness to a variety of ideas.

“The entire community benefits when at least part of the community sends the signal that we are, in fact, a big tent,” Dobb said. “I respect that different communities have different criteria. People can and should differ with the professor’s statements on Israel, but should not extend the condemnation to silencing an expert on Jewish history from speaking on topics like Jewish immigration.”



Dobb added that he understands the decision may make Adat Shalom a target for some.

“But it can only burnish our reputation in the eyes of the pluralistic, open-minded wings of our larger community,” he said.

