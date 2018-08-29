Community for Aug. 30, 2018

Samantha and Remy Eidelman of Potomac will celebrate their b’nai mitzvah on Sept. 1 and 2. Remy will read from the Torah and chant his haftarah on Shabbat at Beth Sholom Congregation in Potomac. Samantha will chant Megillat Ruth on Sunday as part of a service she created with her mom, Stephanie Eidelman, and Rabbanit Hadas Fruchter.

Remy and Samantha will celebrate their simchah with parents Mark and Stephanie Eidelman, grandmothers Toby Kaulkin and Dr. Mildred Eidelman, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Remy and Samantha are rising eighth graders at the Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School in Rockville. Photo provided.

A group from Capital Camps poses while painting a house in Houston that was flooded by Hurricane Harvey in August 2017. Their work in June was part of Act Now Houston — a partnership of the Jewish Federation of Greater Houston and the Leadership Coalition for Jewish Service. Photo provided.

The Fabrangen Fiddlers perform Aug. 16 at a benefit concert to raise funds for legal aid services to separated families. Held at Temple Shalom in Chevy Chase, the event raised $6,000. Photo by George Paley.

Babette Cohn has joined Shaare Tefila Congregation in Olney as education director of its Chavaya Religious School. She has has more than12 years of experience as principal, assistant education director or teacher in the Washington area at Kehila Chadasha Sunday School, B’nai Israel Congregation, Temple Rodef Shalom and Northern Virginia Hebrew Congregation. In 2017, she received a master of arts degree in Jewish studies and education from Gratz College. Photo provided.