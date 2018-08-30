Obituaries | Aug. 30, 2018

Thelma Barmack

Thelma Sally Barmack died on Aug. 13. Born in Wheeling, West Virginia, on June 17, 1920, she was a member and past queen of Samla Temple 51 in Washington and an events photographer there. She was dedicated to helping children through Shriners Hospitals for Children. Thelma was a concert pianist and loved to sing and play the violin.

Thelma was a member of B’nai Israel Congregation. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Samuel Barmack. She is survived by her son, Jay (Holly) Barmack and daughter, Michelle (Tim) Smith. She is also survived by grandchildren Jessica Goldie Serano Barmack, Kyle Smith, Wesley Smith and Joshua Smith, as well as great-grandchildren Aubrey Smith, Bradley Smith, Simone Serano and Lidia Serano.

Donations in her name may be made to the Almas Transportation Fund, Almas Temple, at 1315 K St. NW, Washington, DC 20005.

Joan P. Berman

Joan P. Berman, of Gaithersburg, and formerly of Louisville, Kentucky, died on Aug. 16. She was the beloved wife of the late Lee Harris Berman; devoted mother of the late Holly R. Fink, Joel (Jane Strauss) Fink, Julie S. (David) Davis, Sally R. (the late Morris) Murek and Jack I. (Nan) Berman. She was the loving bubbie of Laura and Jordan Murek.

Contributions may be made to the Women’s League for Conservative Judaism, General Education Fund, wlcj.org. Arrangements entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Sidney Coplon

Sidney Coplon, of Wheaton, died on Aug. 23. He was 95. A veteran of World War II, Sidney was a graduate of Virginia Polytechnic Institute with a degree in mechanical engineering. He spent most of his career at the Naval Yard, Vitro and the U.S. Postal Service.

He was the caring husband of the late Doris Coplon; father of Steve Coplon (Donna), Dee (Robert) Weiss and Arlene (Robert) Permisohn. He was grandfather to Kara Permisohn, Kelly McLaughlin, Kristy Permisohn, Kevin (Angie) Permisohn, Andrew (Stacie) Coplon, Lindsey (Will) Sims, Josh Coplon, Jennifer Weiss and David Weiss; and great-grandfather to Conor McLaughlin, Ciaran McLaughlin, Eric Permisohn, Brooke Permisohn, Hailey Permisohn and Willie Sims and several nieces and nephews. Service entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Anne K. Dobbs

Anne K. Dobbs died on Aug. 24. She was the beloved wife of the late Lester Dobbs, cherished mother of Bruce (Jane) Dobbs, loving grandmother of Logan Dobbs and devoted sister of Lillian Pilzer. She was one of the Kaufman triplets, the first recorded triplets in Washington. She was a counselor at SCORE in the Washington area for many years. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Diane S. Goldstein

Diane S. Goldstein, of Washington, died Aug. 24. She was the daughter of the late Samuel and Lena Goldstein. She is survived by siblings Dr. Elliot R. Goldstein, Norma T. Goldstein and Dr. Lester T. Goldstein. She was auntie to nieces Donna Colletta, Cheryl Litman, the late Michelle Benaim, Tamara Sickels and Ilana Kramer; and nephews to Noam Yalon and the late Avi Yalon. She had 27 grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She also leaves behind many friends, including beloved young friend Ethan. Arrangements entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Geraldine Misner

Geraldine Misner, of Rockville, died Aug. 24. She was the beloved wife of Ken Misner, caring mother of Jonathan (Margie) Shore, Wendy Shore, James (Elissa) Misner and Faye Misner. Geri was predeceased by her brother, Alan. She is also survived by adoring grandchildren Jessica, David, Matthew and Joel. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date, with inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery. Contributions may be made to JSSA, 6123 Montrose Rd, Rockville, MD 20852. Funeral services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Stella Goldblum Zanoff

Stella Goldblum Zanoff, of Bethesda, died Aug. 16. She was the beloved wife of the late Herbert M. Zanoff; devoted mother of William (Elizabeth) Zanoff and Frederick (Kathleen) Zanoff; cherished grandmother of Cara (Scott) France, Shari (Pilo) Valenciano, Lena (Ray) Zukowski, Maury (Karen) Zanoff, Joshua Zanoff, Jon (Maria) Zanoff and the late Matthew Zanoff. Also survived by 10 loving great-grandchildren. Contributions may be made to JSSA Hospice, jssa.org/hospice. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.