Where to celebrate the High Holidays on a small budget Rosh Hashanah

Where to celebrate the High Holidays on a small budget

For the unaffiliated or cash strapped, it can be challenging to find High Holiday services to attend. The good news is that many congregations and organizations want to make their services accessible.

We’ve compiled a list (listings marked with an * come from EntryPointDC’s program of High Holiday discounts for young professionals) of inexpensive (under $50) and free services in the area.

Beth Chai Congregation*

River Road Universalist Unitarian Congregation, 6301 River Road, Bethesda

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 10, family service 9:30 a.m., adult service 10:30 a.m.

Yom Kippur

Sept. 18, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 19, family service 9:30 a.m., adult service 10:30 a.m.

Cost: $15 for students and those under 35

Tickets at epdchighholidays.wordpress.com

Bethesda-Chevy Chase Jewish Community Group

Gaithersburg High School, 101 Education Blvd., Gaithersburg

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 10, 9:30 a.m., family service Sept. 10, 2:45 p.m.

Yom Kippur

Sept. 18, 7 p.m.

Sept. 19, 9:30 a.m., family service 2:45 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

Cost: free, donation requested

Information at bccjcg.org.

Bethesda Jewish Congregation*

6601 Bradley Blvd., Bethesda

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 9, 8 p.m.

Sept. 10, 10 a.m.

Yom Kippur

Sept. 18, 8 p.m.

Sept. 19, 10 a.m.

Cost: $25

Tickets at epdchighholidays.wordpress.com

Congregation Beth El of Montgomery County*

8215 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 9, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 10, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 11, 9 a.m.

Yom Kippur

Sept. 18, 6:15 p.m.

Sept. 19, 9 a.m., 10 a.m.

Cost: $39

Tickets at epdchighholidays.wordpress.com

Fabrangen

New York Avenue Presbyterian Church, 1313 New York Ave. NW, Washington

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 9, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 10, 9 a.m., 4 p.m.

Sept. 11, 9 a.m.

Yom Kippur

Sept. 18, 6 p.m.

Sept. 19, 9 a.m., 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Information at fabrangen.org

Fort Belvoir Jewish Congregation

5950 12th St., Fort Belvoir

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 9, 7 p.m.

Sept. 10, 10 a.m., children’s service 11:30 a.m., 7 p.m.

Sept. 11, 10 a.m.

Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 15, 9:30 a.m.

Yom Kippur

Sept. 18, 6:45 p.m.

Sept. 19, 10 a.m., 5:45 p.m., 7:50 p.m.

Cost: Free

Information at 571-231-5177

Kehila Chadasha*

1719 Wilmart St., Rockville

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 9, 8 p.m.

Sept. 10, 9:30 a.m.

Sept. 11, 9:30 a.m.

Yom Kippur

Sept. 18, 6:15 p.m.

Sept. 19, 9:30 a.m., 3:15 p.m.

Cost: $36

Tickets at epdchighholidays.wordpress.com

Kol Shalom*

9110 Darnestown Road, Rockville, some services held at the Hilton Hotel, 1750 Rockville Pike, Rockville

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 9, 6:30 p.m. (Kol Shalom)

Sept. 10, 8:30 a.m. (Hilton)

Sept. 11, 8:30 a.m. (Kol Shalom)

Yom Kippur

Sept. 18, 6 p.m. (Hilton)

Sept. 19, 9 a.m. (Hilton)

Cost: $36

Tickets at epdchighholidays.wordpress.com

Machar, The Washington Congregation for Secular Humanistic Judaism*

Cedar Lane UU Church, 9601 Cedar Lane, Bethesda

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 10, 10:30 a.m.

Yom Kippur

Sept. 18, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 19, 10:30 a.m.

Cost: $38 for those under 35

Tickets at epdchighholidays.wordpress.com

Marshall Community Center

413-A Rectortown Road, Marshall, Va.

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 10, 10 a.m.

Yom Kippur

Sept. 18, 7 p.m.

Sept. 19, 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

To register, email Rabbi Rose Jacob at rose.roz@gmail.com.

New Synagogue Project*

Israel Metropolitan CME Church, 557 Randolph St. NW, Washington

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 10, 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m.

Yom Kippur

Sept. 18, 6:45 p.m.

Sept. 19, afternoon

Cost: Free

Tickets at epdchighholidays.wordpress.com

Ohev Sholom – The National Synagogue*

1600 Jonquil St. NW, Washington

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 9, 6:50 p.m.

Sept. 10, 8:30 a.m., 6 p.m.

Sept. 11, 8:30 a.m.

Yom Kippur

Sept. 18, 6:35 p.m.

Sept. 19, 8:30 a.m.

Cost: $30 for students and those under 35

Tickets at epdchighholidays.wordpress.com

Shaare Tefila*

16620 Georgia Ave., Olney

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 9, 6 p.m.

Sept. 10, 8 a.m., 6 p.m.

Sept. 11, 8 a.m., 6 p.m.

Yom Kippur

Sept. 18, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 19, 9 a.m., 4:45 p.m.

Cost: Free

Tickets at epdchighholidays.wordpress.com

Sixth & I Historic Synagogue*

Services held at various locations in Washington. Check website for information.

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 8, traditional service, MesorahDC guided service, 6th in the City Good Soul service and Reform services begin between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 9, traditional service, 6th in the City Progressive service, Good Soul service, Reform service, guided service and Rosh Hashanah Express begin between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 11, traditional service, outdoor service and guided service between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Yom Kippur

Sept. 18, traditional service, guided service, Progressive service, Good Soul service and Reform service begin between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 19, traditional service, Progressive service, Good Soul service, Reform service and guided service begin between 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Cost: $18

Tickets at epdchighholidays.wordpress.com

Temple Rodef Shalom*

George Mason High School, 7214 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m.

Yom Kippur

Sept. 18, 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $25

Tickets at epdchighholidays.wordpress.com

Temple Sinai*

Services held at locations in Montgomery County and Washington. Check website for information.

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 9, 8 p.m.

Sept. 10, 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m.

Sept. 10, 5 p.m.

Yom Kippur

Sept. 18, 6:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 19, 9:30 a.m., 10: a.m., 11:30 a.m.

Cost: Free for students and young professionals.

Tickets at epdchighholidays.wordpress.com

Tifereth Israel*

7701 16th St. NW, Washington

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 9, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 10, 8:45 a.m., 9:30 a.m.

Sept. 11, 8:45 a.m., 10:30 a.m.

Yom Kippur

Sept. 18, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 19, 8:45 a.m., 9:30 a.m.

Sept. 12, 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

Cost: $45

Tickets at epdchighholidays.wordpress.com

2239 at Washington Hebrew Congregation*

Services held at locations in Washington. Check website for information.

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 9, 7:45 p.m.

Sept. 10, 9 a.m.

Yom Kippur

Sept. 18, 7:45 p.m.

Sept. 19, 9 a.m., 4 p.m.

Cost: $18 for those 39 years old and under

Tickets at epdchighholidays.wordpress.com