Where to celebrate the High Holidays on a small budget Rosh Hashanah

For the unaffiliated or cash strapped, it can be challenging to find High Holiday services to attend. The good news is that many congregations and organizations want to make their services accessible.
We’ve compiled a list (listings marked with an * come from EntryPointDC’s program of High Holiday discounts for young professionals) of inexpensive (under $50) and free services in the area.
Beth Chai Congregation*
River Road Universalist Unitarian Congregation, 6301 River Road, Bethesda
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 10, family service 9:30 a.m., adult service 10:30 a.m.
Yom Kippur
Sept. 18, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 19, family service 9:30 a.m., adult service 10:30 a.m.
Cost: $15 for students and those under 35
Tickets at epdchighholidays.wordpress.com
Bethesda-Chevy Chase Jewish Community Group
Gaithersburg High School, 101 Education Blvd., Gaithersburg
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 10, 9:30 a.m., family service Sept. 10, 2:45 p.m.
Yom Kippur
Sept. 18, 7 p.m.
Sept. 19, 9:30 a.m., family service 2:45 p.m., 6:30 p.m.
Cost: free, donation requested
Information at bccjcg.org.
Bethesda Jewish Congregation*
6601 Bradley Blvd., Bethesda
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 9, 8 p.m.
Sept. 10, 10 a.m.
Yom Kippur
Sept. 18, 8 p.m.
Sept. 19, 10 a.m.
Cost: $25
Tickets at epdchighholidays.wordpress.com
Congregation Beth El of Montgomery County*
8215 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 9, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 10, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 11, 9 a.m.
Yom Kippur
Sept. 18, 6:15 p.m.
Sept. 19, 9 a.m., 10 a.m.
Cost: $39
Tickets at epdchighholidays.wordpress.com
Fabrangen
New York Avenue Presbyterian Church, 1313 New York Ave. NW, Washington
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 9, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 10, 9 a.m., 4 p.m.
Sept. 11, 9 a.m.
Yom Kippur
Sept. 18, 6 p.m.
Sept. 19, 9 a.m., 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Information at fabrangen.org
Fort Belvoir Jewish Congregation
5950 12th St., Fort Belvoir
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 9, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10, 10 a.m., children’s service 11:30 a.m., 7 p.m.
Sept. 11, 10 a.m.
Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 15, 9:30 a.m.
Yom Kippur
Sept. 18, 6:45 p.m.
Sept. 19, 10 a.m., 5:45 p.m., 7:50 p.m.
Cost: Free
Information at 571-231-5177
Kehila Chadasha*
1719 Wilmart St., Rockville
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 9, 8 p.m.
Sept. 10, 9:30 a.m.
Sept. 11, 9:30 a.m.
Yom Kippur
Sept. 18, 6:15 p.m.
Sept. 19, 9:30 a.m., 3:15 p.m.
Cost: $36
Tickets at epdchighholidays.wordpress.com
Kol Shalom*
9110 Darnestown Road, Rockville, some services held at the Hilton Hotel, 1750 Rockville Pike, Rockville
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 9, 6:30 p.m. (Kol Shalom)
Sept. 10, 8:30 a.m. (Hilton)
Sept. 11, 8:30 a.m. (Kol Shalom)
Yom Kippur
Sept. 18, 6 p.m. (Hilton)
Sept. 19, 9 a.m. (Hilton)
Cost: $36
Tickets at epdchighholidays.wordpress.com
Machar, The Washington Congregation for Secular Humanistic Judaism*
Cedar Lane UU Church, 9601 Cedar Lane, Bethesda
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 10, 10:30 a.m.
Yom Kippur
Sept. 18, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 19, 10:30 a.m.
Cost: $38 for those under 35
Tickets at epdchighholidays.wordpress.com
Marshall Community Center
413-A Rectortown Road, Marshall, Va.
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 10, 10 a.m.
Yom Kippur
Sept. 18, 7 p.m.
Sept. 19, 10 a.m.
Cost: Free
To register, email Rabbi Rose Jacob at rose.roz@gmail.com.
New Synagogue Project*
Israel Metropolitan CME Church, 557 Randolph St. NW, Washington
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 10, 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m.
Yom Kippur
Sept. 18, 6:45 p.m.
Sept. 19, afternoon
Cost: Free
Tickets at epdchighholidays.wordpress.com
Ohev Sholom – The National Synagogue*
1600 Jonquil St. NW, Washington
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 9, 6:50 p.m.
Sept. 10, 8:30 a.m., 6 p.m.
Sept. 11, 8:30 a.m.
Yom Kippur
Sept. 18, 6:35 p.m.
Sept. 19, 8:30 a.m.
Cost: $30 for students and those under 35
Tickets at epdchighholidays.wordpress.com
Shaare Tefila*
16620 Georgia Ave., Olney
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 9, 6 p.m.
Sept. 10, 8 a.m., 6 p.m.
Sept. 11, 8 a.m., 6 p.m.
Yom Kippur
Sept. 18, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 19, 9 a.m., 4:45 p.m.
Cost: Free
Tickets at epdchighholidays.wordpress.com
Sixth & I Historic Synagogue*
Services held at various locations in Washington. Check website for information.
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 8, traditional service, MesorahDC guided service, 6th in the City Good Soul service and Reform services begin between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Sept. 9, traditional service, 6th in the City Progressive service, Good Soul service, Reform service, guided service and Rosh Hashanah Express begin between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 11, traditional service, outdoor service and guided service between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
Yom Kippur
Sept. 18, traditional service, guided service, Progressive service, Good Soul service and Reform service begin between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Sept. 19, traditional service, Progressive service, Good Soul service, Reform service and guided service begin between 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Cost: $18
Tickets at epdchighholidays.wordpress.com
Temple Rodef Shalom*
George Mason High School, 7214 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m.
Yom Kippur
Sept. 18, 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $25
Tickets at epdchighholidays.wordpress.com
Temple Sinai*
Services held at locations in Montgomery County and Washington. Check website for information.
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 9, 8 p.m.
Sept. 10, 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m.
Sept. 10, 5 p.m.
Yom Kippur
Sept. 18, 6:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m.
Sept. 19, 9:30 a.m., 10: a.m., 11:30 a.m.
Cost: Free for students and young professionals.
Tickets at epdchighholidays.wordpress.com
Tifereth Israel*
7701 16th St. NW, Washington
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 9, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 10, 8:45 a.m., 9:30 a.m.
Sept. 11, 8:45 a.m., 10:30 a.m.
Yom Kippur
Sept. 18, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 19, 8:45 a.m., 9:30 a.m.
Sept. 12, 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m.
Cost: $45
Tickets at epdchighholidays.wordpress.com
2239 at Washington Hebrew Congregation*
Services held at locations in Washington. Check website for information.
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 9, 7:45 p.m.
Sept. 10, 9 a.m.
Yom Kippur
Sept. 18, 7:45 p.m.
Sept. 19, 9 a.m., 4 p.m.
Cost: $18 for those 39 years old and under
Tickets at epdchighholidays.wordpress.com
