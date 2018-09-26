Community for Sept. 27, 2017

Zara Ducker will be called to the Torah as a bat mitzvah at Congregation Beth El of Montgomery County in Bethesda on Sept. 29. Zara is an eighth-grader at Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School.

Zara is the daughter of Shelley and Adam Ducker, of Bethesda. She is the grandaughter of Lenore and Martin Schneiderman, of Bethesda, and Shirley and Paul (z”l) Ducker, of Suffern, N.Y. Her sister, Vivi, will participate in the service.

For her bat mitzvah project, Zara and her family volunteered at Home for AIDS Orphans in Mwandi, Zambia, helping build homes for grandmothers raising their orphaned grandchildren. The kippot that will be given out at the bat mitzvah were made from African fabrics and hand-sewn by tailors in the village.