Soggy Sukkot September 26, 2018 By WJW Staff Leave a Comment Sunday was a soggy start to Sukkot, so students at the religious schools at Kol Shalom and Congregation Har Tzeon-Agudath Achim stayed dry and kept their spirits up inside with holiday activities. While it was too wet on Sunday to decorate the sukkah at Congregation Har Tzeon-Agudath Achim, inside it was fine to make edible sukkot. Photo by Adrienne Suson The sukkot were finger-lickin’ good at Har Tzeon. Photo by Adrienne Suson A Kol Shalom second-grader prepares a mini-decoration for her mini-sukkah. Photo by David Holzel Kol Shalom kindergarteners shake their paper lulavs. Photo by David Holzel Jana DiCamillo, 11 (left) and Tali Rosen, 12, get wound up in their paper chains at Kol Shalom. Photo by David Holzel
Leave a Reply