Community for Oct. 4, 2018 October 4, 2018 By Jared Foretek Leave a Comment Rabbi Patrick Beaulier, who heads the recently formed interdenominational group Kehillah in Richmond, greets people at PrideFest there on Sept. 22. Photo by Jared Foretek. Members of Temple Rodef Shalom on Sept. 23 celebrate the groundbreaking for additions to the synagogue’s sanctuary, clergy room, classroom and parking lot. Photo by Lacy Ann Johnson. Members of Congregation Beth Emeth in Herndon build their sukkah in the rain on Sept. 23. Photo by Susan Berger.
Leave a Reply