Milton School dedicates campus

Supporters of Milton Gottesman Jewish Day School in the Nation’s Capital gathered on Monday for a ribbon cutting to dedicate its expanded Kay and Robert Schattner Center North Campus serving grades 2 to 8.

Guests and speakers included Mayor Muriel Bowser (D), Council members Brandon Todd (D-Ward 4) and Brianne Nadeau (D-Ward 1), Jewish Federation of Greater Washington CEO Gil Preuss, Ambassador Al Moses, the Gottesman family and founding head of school Susan Koss and Rabbi Saul Koss.

“Milton cherishes its role as a hub of learning and Jewish life in Washington, D.C.,” said board president Steven Laufer, using the school’s nickname. “We look forward to watching our children flourish at the new North Campus.”

The campus features a design lab, two science labs, a traditional Jewish study hall (beit midrash), studios for art and music, a rooftop playing field and a full-sized gymnasium. The renovation and expansion of the facility were made possible by a $20 million lead gift by Washington resident Alfred Moses and the family of Milton Gottesman.