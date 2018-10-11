Community for Oct. 11, 2018

Members of Jewish Women International’s Young Women’s Leadership D.C. Network gather in the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 28 for the launch of JWI’s Women in Policy group. Some 150 people attended. Photo by Jessica Shaye Photo.

Congregation Beth Emeth, a Conservative synagogue in Herndon, has hired Jenny Rubin as youth director. Rubin grew up at Beth Emeth and was active in Kadima and USY youth groups. She began working as a staff member for the regional USY in 2013 and became a Kadima adviser in 2016. She also did management work at Theater J, at the Edlavitch DC Jewish Community Center. Rubin earned a bachelor of fine arts degree in 2016 from Long Island University Post, majoring in theater arts. Photo provided.