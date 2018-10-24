Best of Jewish Washington 2018 Winners

Jewish Washington stood up and cheered (with its many votes) for our first Best of Jewish Washington contest. With more than 100 categories, from best bagels, diners and restaurants to top remodelers, car washes, day camps and boutiques, there were hundreds of nominees receiving votes from our WJW readers.

But there can only be one frontrunner (with the exception of one tie) in each category and today we list them all below. Mazal tov to the winners and our loyal readers who selected them so we could bring you 2018’s Best of Jewish Washington.

Camps

Day Camp

Bender JCC of Greater Washington, Rockville

Overnight Camp

Camps Airy & Louise

Special Needs Camp

Bender JCC of Greater Washington, Rockville

College

Fraternity

Alpha Epsilon Pi

Hillel

University of Maryland, College Park

MD/DC/VA Metro Area College/University

University of Maryland, College Park

Sorority

Alpha Epsilon Phi

Community/Recreation

Art Gallery/Museum

U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum

Children’s/Teen Programming

BBYO

Community Event

Washington Jewish Film Festival, Washington

Family-Friendly Activity

National Zoo

Fitness Center

Bender JCC of Greater Washington, Rockville

Nonprofit Organization

Sunflower Bakery, Gaithersburg

Parks/Hiking Trails

Billy Goat Trail

Performing Arts Venue/Organization

John F. Kennedy Center, Washington

Playground

Cabin John Regional Park

Senior Programming

Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia Adult 55+ Program

Special Needs Programming

Sunflower Bakery

Young Adult Programming

2239 at Washington Hebrew Congregation

Education

After Care Program

Bar-T

Preschool

Washington Hebrew Congregation

Private School/Day School

Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School, Rockville

Public School

Winston Churchill High School, Potomac

Hebrew School

Washington Hebrew Congregation

Special Needs School

Ivymount

Food

Bagel

Goldberg’s, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring

Bakery

Sunflower Bakery, Gaithersburg

Bar

Cava

Salad Bar

Cava

Brunch

Founding Farmers, Potomac

Coffee

Sunflower Bakery, Gaithersburg

Diner

Silver Diner, Rockville

Grocery

Wegmans

Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt

Bruster’s, Gaithersburg

Jewish Style Deli

Parkway Deli, Chevy Chase & Silver Spring

Kosher Bakery

Sunflower Bakery, Gaithersburg

Kosher Grocery

Shalom Kosher, Silver Spring

Liquor Store

Potomac Wines & Spirits

Pizza

Ledo Pizza

Restaurant

Al Ha’esh, Rockville

Home Services

Electrician

Benny Levy

Flooring

House to Home Solutions, LLC, Rockville

HVAC

Ace Heating and Air

Interior Design

Amy Schwartz, Rockville

Landscaper

Allentuck Landscaping, Clarksburg

Pest Control

Able Termite & Pest Control

Plumber

First Class Plumbing

Roofing/Siding/Decks

Central Roofing

Windows

DSI Contractors of Maryland

Lifecycle/Religious/Non-Commercial

Alternative Shabbat Service/Programming

Sixth & I Historic Synagogue, Washington

Chabad

Chabad of Potomac

Family-Friendly Shabbat Service (tie)

B’nai Israel Congregation, Rockville

Temple Rodef Shalom, Falls Church

Pre-Birth Programs

Congregation B’nai Tzedek – class with the rabbi

Special Needs Shabbat Service

Congregation B’nai Tzedek, Potomac

Best Group for Millennials

9:15 Minyan, Young Israel Shomrai Emunah, Silver Spring

Best LGBTQ group

Bet Mishpachah, Washington

Best Kiddush

B’nai Israel Congregation, Rockville

Best Continuing Education Program

Washington Hebrew Academy

Best Place to Israeli Dance

Adas Israel Congregation, Washington

Best Mikvah

Adas Israel Congregation, Washington

Caterer

Bunny Dwin, Provisions Catering, Rockville

Event Venue

9:30 Club, Washington

Judaica Shop

Israeli Accents, Rockville

Party Entertainment (DJ, Band, Photobooth)

Talk of the Town, Rockville

Party Planner

Pop Color Events, Washington

Photographer/Videographer

Rachael Spiegel, Gaithersburg

Medical

Cosmetic Surgery

Craig DuFresne

Dentist

Alan Wolcott, Silver Spring

ER/Hospital

Suburban Hospital, Bethesda

Gastroenterologist

Alan Schulman, Gaithersburg

Mental Health Practitioners

Capital Women’s Care

OB/GYN

Capital Women’s Care

Orthodontist

Amy Light

Orthopedic Practice

OrthoBethesda, Bethesda

Pediatrician

Potomac Pediatrics

Pharmacy

CVS

Urgent Care

Righttime, Rockville

Veterinarian

Potomac Animal Hospital

Vision Care

All Eyes On Rockville

Personal Services

Bank

Capital One

Barber

Seven Locks Barber Shop

Car Wash

Flagship Car Wash, Rockville

Dry Cleaners

Crest, Rockville

Financial Planner

Amir Eyal

Insurance Agency

Carol Brunetto, State Farm, Bethesda

Law Firm

Shulman, Rogers, Rockville

Makeup Artist

Cathy Kades

Mani/Pedi

AcuSpa, Rockville

Massage

Beth Davis, Rockville

Pet Groomer

Bone Jour, Bethesda

Real Estate Agency

Frankie Laborwit-Kretzmer, Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc., Potomac

Salon

Zohra & Zohra Salon, Potomac

Spa

Blu Water in Kensington

Waxing

Beauty and the Brows, Alexandria

Retail

Boutique

Artisans Gallery, North Potomac

Car Dealership

Bill Page Toyota, Falls Church

Eyewear

All Eyes On Rockville

Furniture/Mattress Store

Bloomingdales

Jeweler

Alan Furman

Menswear

JoS A. Bank, Rockville

Musical Instrument Store

Chuck Levin’s, Wheaton

Shoe Store

Shoe Train, Potomac

Shopping Mall

Westfield Montgomery Mall

Seniors

55+ Community

Leisure World, Silver Spring

Alzheimer’s/Dementia Care

Charles E. Smith Life Communities, Rockville

Assisted Living

Brooke Grove, Sandy Spring

Homecare Services

Casey House, Gaithersburg

Hospice Care

Casey House, Gaithersburg

Independent Living

Charles E. Smith Life Communities, Rockville

Senior Center

Aurora Hills Senior Center