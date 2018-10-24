Best of Jewish Washington 2018 Winners

Jewish Washington stood up and cheered (with its many votes) for our first Best of Jewish Washington contest. With more than 100 categories, from best bagels, diners and restaurants to top remodelers, car washes, day camps and boutiques, there were hundreds of nominees receiving votes from our WJW readers.

But there can only be one frontrunner (with the exception of one tie) in each category and today we list them all below. Mazal tov to the winners and our loyal readers who selected them so we could bring you 2018’s Best of Jewish Washington.

Camps

Day Camp
Bender JCC of Greater Washington, Rockville

Overnight Camp
Camps Airy & Louise

Special Needs Camp
Bender JCC of Greater Washington, Rockville

College

Fraternity
Alpha Epsilon Pi

Hillel
University of Maryland, College Park

MD/DC/VA Metro Area College/University
University of Maryland, College Park

Sorority
Alpha Epsilon Phi

Community/Recreation

Art Gallery/Museum
U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum

Children’s/Teen Programming
BBYO

Community Event
Washington Jewish Film Festival, Washington

Family-Friendly Activity
National Zoo

Fitness Center
Bender JCC of Greater Washington, Rockville

Nonprofit Organization
Sunflower Bakery, Gaithersburg

Parks/Hiking Trails
Billy Goat Trail

Performing Arts Venue/Organization
John F. Kennedy Center, Washington

Playground
Cabin John Regional Park

Senior Programming
Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia Adult 55+ Program

Special Needs Programming
Sunflower Bakery

Young Adult Programming
2239 at Washington Hebrew Congregation

Education

After Care Program
Bar-T

Preschool
Washington Hebrew Congregation

Private School/Day School
Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School, Rockville

Public School
Winston Churchill High School, Potomac

Hebrew School
Washington Hebrew Congregation

Special Needs School
Ivymount

Food

Bagel
Goldberg’s, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring

Bakery
Sunflower Bakery, Gaithersburg

Bar
Cava

Salad Bar
Cava

Brunch
Founding Farmers, Potomac

Coffee
Sunflower Bakery, Gaithersburg

Diner
Silver Diner, Rockville

Grocery
Wegmans

Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt
Bruster’s, Gaithersburg

Jewish Style Deli
Parkway Deli, Chevy Chase & Silver Spring

Kosher Bakery
Sunflower Bakery, Gaithersburg

Kosher Grocery
Shalom Kosher, Silver Spring

Liquor Store
Potomac Wines & Spirits

Pizza
Ledo Pizza

Restaurant
Al Ha’esh, Rockville

Home Services

Electrician
Benny Levy

Flooring
House to Home Solutions, LLC, Rockville

HVAC
Ace Heating and Air

Interior Design
Amy Schwartz, Rockville

Landscaper
Allentuck Landscaping, Clarksburg

Pest Control
Able Termite & Pest Control

Plumber
First Class Plumbing

Roofing/Siding/Decks
Central Roofing

Windows
DSI Contractors of Maryland

Lifecycle/Religious/Non-Commercial

Alternative Shabbat Service/Programming
Sixth & I Historic Synagogue, Washington

Chabad
Chabad of Potomac

Family-Friendly Shabbat Service (tie)
B’nai Israel Congregation, Rockville
Temple Rodef Shalom, Falls Church

Pre-Birth Programs
Congregation B’nai Tzedek – class with the rabbi

Special Needs Shabbat Service
Congregation B’nai Tzedek, Potomac

Best Group for Millennials
9:15 Minyan, Young Israel Shomrai Emunah, Silver Spring

Best LGBTQ group
Bet Mishpachah, Washington

Best Kiddush
B’nai Israel Congregation, Rockville

Best Continuing Education Program
Washington Hebrew Academy

Best Place to Israeli Dance
Adas Israel Congregation, Washington

Best Mikvah
Adas Israel Congregation, Washington

Caterer
Bunny Dwin, Provisions Catering, Rockville

Event Venue
9:30 Club, Washington

Judaica Shop
Israeli Accents, Rockville

Party Entertainment (DJ, Band, Photobooth)
Talk of the Town, Rockville

Party Planner
Pop Color Events, Washington

Photographer/Videographer
Rachael Spiegel, Gaithersburg

Medical

Cosmetic Surgery
Craig DuFresne

Dentist
Alan Wolcott, Silver Spring

ER/Hospital
Suburban Hospital, Bethesda

Gastroenterologist
Alan Schulman, Gaithersburg

Mental Health Practitioners
Capital Women’s Care

OB/GYN
Capital Women’s Care

Orthodontist
Amy Light

Orthopedic Practice
OrthoBethesda, Bethesda

Pediatrician
Potomac Pediatrics

Pharmacy
CVS

Urgent Care
Righttime, Rockville

Veterinarian
Potomac Animal Hospital

Vision Care
All Eyes On Rockville

Personal Services

Bank
Capital One

Barber
Seven Locks Barber Shop

Car Wash
Flagship Car Wash, Rockville

Dry Cleaners
Crest, Rockville

Financial Planner
Amir Eyal

Insurance Agency
Carol Brunetto, State Farm, Bethesda

Law Firm
Shulman, Rogers, Rockville

Makeup Artist
Cathy Kades

Mani/Pedi
AcuSpa, Rockville

Massage
Beth Davis, Rockville

Pet Groomer
Bone Jour, Bethesda

Real Estate Agency
Frankie Laborwit-Kretzmer, Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc., Potomac

Salon
Zohra & Zohra Salon, Potomac

Spa
Blu Water in Kensington

Waxing
Beauty and the Brows, Alexandria

Retail

Boutique
Artisans Gallery, North Potomac

Car Dealership
Bill Page Toyota, Falls Church

Eyewear
All Eyes On Rockville

Furniture/Mattress Store
Bloomingdales

Jeweler
Alan Furman

Menswear
JoS A. Bank, Rockville

Musical Instrument Store
Chuck Levin’s, Wheaton

Shoe Store
Shoe Train, Potomac

Shopping Mall
Westfield Montgomery Mall

Seniors

55+ Community
Leisure World, Silver Spring

Alzheimer’s/Dementia Care
Charles E. Smith Life Communities, Rockville

Assisted Living
Brooke Grove, Sandy Spring

Homecare Services
Casey House, Gaithersburg

Hospice Care
Casey House, Gaithersburg

Independent Living
Charles E. Smith Life Communities, Rockville

Senior Center
Aurora Hills Senior Center

