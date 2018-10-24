Best of Jewish Washington 2018 Winners

Jewish Washington stood up and cheered (with its many votes) for our first Best of Jewish Washington contest. With more than 100 categories, from best bagels, diners and restaurants to top remodelers, car washes, day camps and boutiques, there were hundreds of nominees receiving votes from our WJW readers.
But there can only be one frontrunner (with the exception of one tie) in each category and today we list them all below. Mazal tov to the winners and our loyal readers who selected them so we could bring you 2018’s Best of Jewish Washington.
Camps
Day Camp
Bender JCC of Greater Washington, Rockville
Overnight Camp
Camps Airy & Louise
Special Needs Camp
Bender JCC of Greater Washington, Rockville
College
Fraternity
Alpha Epsilon Pi
Hillel
University of Maryland, College Park
MD/DC/VA Metro Area College/University
University of Maryland, College Park
Sorority
Alpha Epsilon Phi
Community/Recreation
Art Gallery/Museum
U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum
Children’s/Teen Programming
BBYO
Community Event
Washington Jewish Film Festival, Washington
Family-Friendly Activity
National Zoo
Fitness Center
Bender JCC of Greater Washington, Rockville
Nonprofit Organization
Sunflower Bakery, Gaithersburg
Parks/Hiking Trails
Billy Goat Trail
Performing Arts Venue/Organization
John F. Kennedy Center, Washington
Playground
Cabin John Regional Park
Senior Programming
Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia Adult 55+ Program
Special Needs Programming
Sunflower Bakery
Young Adult Programming
2239 at Washington Hebrew Congregation
Education
After Care Program
Bar-T
Preschool
Washington Hebrew Congregation
Private School/Day School
Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School, Rockville
Public School
Winston Churchill High School, Potomac
Hebrew School
Washington Hebrew Congregation
Special Needs School
Ivymount
Food
Bagel
Goldberg’s, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring
Bakery
Sunflower Bakery, Gaithersburg
Bar
Cava
Salad Bar
Cava
Brunch
Founding Farmers, Potomac
Coffee
Sunflower Bakery, Gaithersburg
Diner
Silver Diner, Rockville
Grocery
Wegmans
Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt
Bruster’s, Gaithersburg
Jewish Style Deli
Parkway Deli, Chevy Chase & Silver Spring
Kosher Bakery
Sunflower Bakery, Gaithersburg
Kosher Grocery
Shalom Kosher, Silver Spring
Liquor Store
Potomac Wines & Spirits
Pizza
Ledo Pizza
Restaurant
Al Ha’esh, Rockville
Home Services
Electrician
Benny Levy
Flooring
House to Home Solutions, LLC, Rockville
HVAC
Ace Heating and Air
Interior Design
Amy Schwartz, Rockville
Landscaper
Allentuck Landscaping, Clarksburg
Pest Control
Able Termite & Pest Control
Plumber
First Class Plumbing
Roofing/Siding/Decks
Central Roofing
Windows
DSI Contractors of Maryland
Lifecycle/Religious/Non-Commercial
Alternative Shabbat Service/Programming
Sixth & I Historic Synagogue, Washington
Chabad
Chabad of Potomac
Family-Friendly Shabbat Service (tie)
B’nai Israel Congregation, Rockville
Temple Rodef Shalom, Falls Church
Pre-Birth Programs
Congregation B’nai Tzedek – class with the rabbi
Special Needs Shabbat Service
Congregation B’nai Tzedek, Potomac
Best Group for Millennials
9:15 Minyan, Young Israel Shomrai Emunah, Silver Spring
Best LGBTQ group
Bet Mishpachah, Washington
Best Kiddush
B’nai Israel Congregation, Rockville
Best Continuing Education Program
Washington Hebrew Academy
Best Place to Israeli Dance
Adas Israel Congregation, Washington
Best Mikvah
Adas Israel Congregation, Washington
Caterer
Bunny Dwin, Provisions Catering, Rockville
Event Venue
9:30 Club, Washington
Judaica Shop
Israeli Accents, Rockville
Party Entertainment (DJ, Band, Photobooth)
Talk of the Town, Rockville
Party Planner
Pop Color Events, Washington
Photographer/Videographer
Rachael Spiegel, Gaithersburg
Medical
Cosmetic Surgery
Craig DuFresne
Dentist
Alan Wolcott, Silver Spring
ER/Hospital
Suburban Hospital, Bethesda
Gastroenterologist
Alan Schulman, Gaithersburg
Mental Health Practitioners
Capital Women’s Care
OB/GYN
Capital Women’s Care
Orthodontist
Amy Light
Orthopedic Practice
OrthoBethesda, Bethesda
Pediatrician
Potomac Pediatrics
Pharmacy
CVS
Urgent Care
Righttime, Rockville
Veterinarian
Potomac Animal Hospital
Vision Care
All Eyes On Rockville
Personal Services
Bank
Capital One
Barber
Seven Locks Barber Shop
Car Wash
Flagship Car Wash, Rockville
Dry Cleaners
Crest, Rockville
Financial Planner
Amir Eyal
Insurance Agency
Carol Brunetto, State Farm, Bethesda
Law Firm
Shulman, Rogers, Rockville
Makeup Artist
Cathy Kades
Mani/Pedi
AcuSpa, Rockville
Massage
Beth Davis, Rockville
Pet Groomer
Bone Jour, Bethesda
Real Estate Agency
Frankie Laborwit-Kretzmer, Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc., Potomac
Salon
Zohra & Zohra Salon, Potomac
Spa
Blu Water in Kensington
Waxing
Beauty and the Brows, Alexandria
Retail
Boutique
Artisans Gallery, North Potomac
Car Dealership
Bill Page Toyota, Falls Church
Eyewear
All Eyes On Rockville
Furniture/Mattress Store
Bloomingdales
Jeweler
Alan Furman
Menswear
JoS A. Bank, Rockville
Musical Instrument Store
Chuck Levin’s, Wheaton
Shoe Store
Shoe Train, Potomac
Shopping Mall
Westfield Montgomery Mall
Seniors
55+ Community
Leisure World, Silver Spring
Alzheimer’s/Dementia Care
Charles E. Smith Life Communities, Rockville
Assisted Living
Brooke Grove, Sandy Spring
Homecare Services
Casey House, Gaithersburg
Hospice Care
Casey House, Gaithersburg
Independent Living
Charles E. Smith Life Communities, Rockville
Senior Center
Aurora Hills Senior Center
