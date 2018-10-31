Community for Nov. 1, 2018

Karen Paikin Barall has been named director of Hadassah’s new Washington government relations office. She will deepen Hadassah’s relationships on Capitol Hill and with the White House, and lead Hadassah’s legislative and grassroots mobilization strategies including working with congressional offices in support of key policies.

Barall is returning to Hadassah, having previously supervised Hadassah’s Young Judaea / Israel Summer Youth Programs early in her career. In the years since, Barall served as mid-Atlantic director for the Orthodox Union Advocacy, director of Maryland government and community relations for the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington, and foreign affairs officer in the Department of State’s Office to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism.

Reuben Siegman has become the first recipient of the Ronald R. Glancz Avodah Jewish Service Corps Fellowship at Tzedek DC. Siegman is the group’s intake specialist, responsible for supporting client intake at court and assisting potential clients who reach out to Tzedek DC. He is a recent graduate of Washington University in St. Louis, Mo., where he double-majored in religious studies and political science and graduated with honors.

Tzedek DC’s mission is to safeguard the rights of low-income Washington residents facing debt-related crises. Glancz was Tzedek DC ‘s founding board

member.