Community for Nov. 8, 2018

Shirley Gross displays bras collected for Congregation Beth Emeth Sisterhood’s campaign for Support the Girls to help homeless women and girls in our community, many of whom have fled domestic violence with no time to pack. Bras were collected at the Oct. 25 Great Challah Bake at the Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia. Photo by Alexis Medina.

Rabbis traveling to Pittsburgh after the Oct. 27 shooting include, from left, activist Rabbi Avi Weiss, Rabbi Adam Raskinof Congregation Har Shalom in Potomac; Rabbi Uri Topolosky of Kehilat Pardes in Rockville; and Rabbi Daniel Braine Friedman, director of pastoral care at Charles E. Smith Life Communities in Rockville. Photo provided.