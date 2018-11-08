Obituaries | Nov. 8, 2018

Helen H. Baron

Helen Herson Baron, of Silver Spring, passed away on Oct. 24. She was the beloved wife of the late Irv Baron. The daughter of Robert and Yetta Herson, she was born in Washington, where she resided with her sister and two brothers.

As a young girl, she worked at her father’s store, Herson’s Auto Glass. She also studied opera in school where she sang all the leads in the musical productions. She also entertained the troops at the USO in Washington by singing the songs of Gilbert & Sullivan. Helen worked alongside her husband at their store, D.G.S. Market, in Washington, and when asked what gives her the most joy in life, she responded, “the love of family.” She was the devoted mother of Joanne (Dave) Hall, Mark Baron and Michael Baron. Also survived by her granddaughters, Rachel (Joe) Bucceri and Debbie (Clint) Brown; and eight great-grandchildren. Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, alz.org. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

David Mitchell Beckwitt

David Mitchell Beckwitt, 84, died on Oct. 21, at home. He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on April 19, 1934. He attended Rutgers University and later received his Master of Music degree from Southern Methodist University and Doctor of Musical Arts degree from Catholic University.

As an opera singer, performer and teacher, he touched people across the globe. He performed solos for four presidential administrations while proudly serving his country in the United States Army Chorus, sang in operas across Germany, served as a cantor for Temple Sinai in Washington and left a legacy by teaching voice to his private and community college students

He is survived by three children, two grandchildren and two brothers. Contributions may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Joyce Rebecca Dubin Hinkes

Joyce Rebecca Dubin Hinkes, 34, of Washington, died Oct. 11, after a 3½ year battle with melanoma. She was a 2006 honors graduate from the University of Maryland . She worked as a consultant at IBM and Booz Allen. She thrived as a wife, aunt, sister, daughter and friend. Joyce was most proud of her deep relationships with family and friends.

In May 2010, Joyce met Eric Hinkes under a tree at a Lag B’Omer barbecue in Rose Park in Georgetown. They were married in August 2012 and they continued to reside in Washington.

She was the daughter of the late Daniel S. and Ellen Dubin.

Joyce is survived by husband Eric Matthew Hinkes; sister Adina (Max) Barkinskiy;

brothers Adam (Shoshana) Dubin and David C. Dubin; niece Miriam and nephews Shlomo, Moshe and Zev; along with other devoted friends and family.