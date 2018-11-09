Ruth Bader Ginsburg is released from hospital and is back at work

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was released from the hospital and is back at work a day after being admitted for broken ribs.

“She is doing well and plans to work from home today,” Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg told the media on Friday.

Ginsburg was admitted to the hospital on Thursday with fractured ribs after falling in her office the previous day.

The 85-year-old justice awoke Thursday feeling pain and went to George Washington University Hospital, the Supreme Court said in a statement sent to news outlets. Medical staff said she fractured three ribs on her left side.

Her nephew, Daniel Stiepleman, said she was already working in her hospital room on Thursday.

“The last I heard she was up and working, of course, because what else would she be doing, and cracking jokes,” he said Thursday at the Hollywood premiere of a film he co-wrote based on her life, “On the Basis of Sex.”

“I can’t promise they were good jokes, but they were jokes,” Reuters quoted him as saying.

Known as RBG, Ginsburg is the oldest justice on the court and leads its liberal wing. She is one of three Jewish justices on the court.

President Donald Trump, who in the past has clashed with Ginsburg, wished her the best.

“I hope she serves on the Supreme Court for many years,” he said Friday at the White House.