Obituaries | Nov. 14, 2018

Wendy Stone Coonin

Wendy Stone Coonin, of Washington, died on Nov. 5. She was predeceased by her former husband, Myron. Beloved mother of Brian (Carrie), David (Lauren) and Adam (Vina); loving sister of Robin (Shawn) Bader and James (Vivian) Stone; cherished grandmother of Sam, Jake, Max, Ariel, Allie, Alex and Tyler. She is also survived by her companion, Jim Chamberlin, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Contributions may be made to the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington (smithlifecommunities.org) or American Cancer Society (cancer.org). Services handled by Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Barbara Dayton Fabian

Barbara Dayton Fabian, of Olney, died on Nov. 9. Beloved wife of the late Milton Fabian; devoted mother of Ken (Robin) Fabian and Karen Federline. Loving grandmother of Jordan (Melissa) Fabian, Michael (Willa Pelini) Fabian, Daniel (Jeanine) Federline, Eric (Eileen McKeown) Federline and Alex Federline. Contributions may be made to the Anti-Defamation League, (adl.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

William Fisher

William Fisher, of North Bethesda, died on Nov. 2. He was a prominent builder in Montgomery County. Beloved husband of 64 years of Thelma Fisher; devoted father of Sherry (David) Meltzer, Michael (Lisa) Fisher and Donald (Elysa) Fisher. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Rebecca (Mathew) Maarec, Jennifer Meltzer, Robbie (Lauren) Meltzer, Aaron (Ashley) Fisher, Marc (Phylicia) Fisher, Andrea (Matthew) Fink, Brandon Fisher and Danielle Fisher and five great-grandchildren. Contributions may be made to Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation and National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Stuart Foreman

Stuart Foreman, of Bethesda, died on Nov. 5. Beloved son of Phyllis Foreman and the late Earl Foreman; devoted brother of Scott Foreman and Ronald Foreman; loving uncle of Sarah (James) Scullin, Meredith (Jeffrey) Emershaw and William Foreman; and great-uncle of Thomas Scullin, Susannah Scullin and George Scullin. Contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice — Casey House, montgomeryhospice.org. Services handled by Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Rhoda Kushner Kandel

Rhoda Kandel, of Chevy Chase, died on Nov. 2. Fiercely loving and devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister (and sister-in-law), aunt and friend. Survived by her daughters, Karan (Richard Dreisen) Kandel and Susan (Joe DeBassio) Kandel; her brother, Dr. Herbert (Arlene) Kushner; and four great-grandsons. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Arnold. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Jennie “Jean” Koff

Jennie “Jean” Rosendorf Koff, 92, of Silver Spring, died on Nov. 3. Jean was born and raised in Washington and worked as a federal employee for many years. She married Morton Koff, a podiatrist from Philadelphia, in 1950. They lived happily in Bethesda and had three children. They retired and lived between Leisure World in Silver Spring and Boynton Beach, Fla. She was active in Hadassah.

She was the beloved wife of the late Morton Koff, devoted mother of Diane Koff Fine, Warren Koff and the late Rhonda Koff Zillig. Loving grandmother of Lisa Fine Goldstein, Steve Fine, Bryan Zillig and Jessica Zillig Frank. Cherished great-grandmother of Eli, Alexandra,

Emaline, Norah and Ilana.

Contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital (tjude.org) or a charity of choice. Services handled by Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Daryl A. Libow

Daryl Andrew Libow, 59, died on Nov. 7, of cancer. Daryl joined Sullivan & Cromwell in 1986, and worked in their New York and London offices before moving to Washington in 1994. Daryl served as managing partner of the D.C. office as well as co-head of the firm’s

anti-trust practice.

Daryl graduated from Harvard University, London School of Economics and Political Science, and Cornell Law School. He remained an avid student all his life, pursuing his interests in jazz, wine, nautical archeology and sports with the same intensity he brought to his

professional endeavors.

Daryl served on the boards of both the National Jazz Museum in Harlem and The Ellington Fund of the Duke Ellington School of the Arts. He served on the board of Human Rights First. He was a member of the Dean’s Advisory Council of Cornell Law School as well as the Maret School board.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Beth; their daughters, Jess and Claudia; his parents, Sanford and Adelyn; sister Lindsey, brother Marc (Elise); mother-in-law, Beverly; and loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Contributions may be made to Human Rights First or the National Jazz Museum in Harlem. Services handled by Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.