Obituaries | Nov. 20, 2018

William Goldman, who wrote ‘Princess Bride’ and ‘Butch Cassidy,’ dies at 87

William Goldman, a novelist and screenwriter who twice won the Oscars for his work on “All the President’s Men” and “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” died at the age of 87.

Goldman, who was Jewish, passed away Nov. 15 in his Manhattan home, surrounded by family and friends at the age of 87, friends of his family told Deadline.

Goldman began his writing career as a novelist and later transitioned to writing scripts. As a novelist, Goldman wrote the critically-acclaimed “Marathon Man” and “The Princess Bride,” among others. He later adapted those two novels for film, turning them into box-office hits that are considered classics.

His first film script was “Masquerade” in 1965. Some of his other notable film credits include “Misery” (adapted from the Stephen King novel) and “The Stepford Wives (adapted from the Ira Levin novel).

Goldman was born in Chicago and grew up in the suburb of Highland Park, Ill.

He was married to Ilene Jones from 1961 until their divorce in 1991. They had two daughters.

—JTA News and Features

Meryl L. Goodman

Meryl Liss Goodman, of Potomac, died on Nov. 18 of cancer. Beloved wife for 29 years of Donald E. Goodman; cherished daughter of the late Benjamin and Suetelle Liss; devoted and loving mother of Brian Sussman and Scott Sussman and sister of Fulton P. Liss; treasured sister-in-law of Abby, Linda Goodman and Ken Boroson. She is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, close cousins, aunts, uncles and many devoted and loyal friends. Contributions may be made to JSSA Hospice or Ovarian Cancer Research Fund Alliance. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Howard Jay Miller

Howard Jay Miller, of Gaithersburg, died on Nov. 11. He was the beloved husband of Rachel Miller; devoted father of Emily and Justin Miller; loving son of Norman and Gloria Miller; cherished brother of Naomi Miller. Contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice — Casey House (montgomeryhospice.org), or Shady Grove Medical Center Foundation (ahc.thankyou4caring.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Morris Rosenberg

Morris Rosenberg, of Potomac, died on Nov. 6. He was the beloved husband and best friend of Beatrice Rosenberg; devoted father of Alan Rosenberg; loving grandfather of Jackie Rosenberg, Robert Rosenberg and Joey Heffernan. He was preceded in death by his

daughter, Jan Heffernan. and grandson, Tony McChesney. Contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association (diabetes.org) or JSSA (jssa.org).

Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Gloria Ruby

Gloria Ruby, of Rockville, died on Nov. 3. She was the beloved wife of the late Stanley Ruby; devoted mother of Jonathan (Anne), Joseph (Debra Brody) and Allen (Lingxin Hao); and loving grandmother of five grandsons. Contributions may be made to the Hunter College Scholarship and Welfare Fund. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Deanne Hammond Sharlin

Deanne Hammond Sharlin (Dee), 91, of Washington, McLean and Fisher Island, Fla., died on Oct. 28 after a brief illness. She was the widow of Meyer H. (Mickey) Sharlin. Her parents were Homer Hammond and Gladys Wheeler Hammond. She is survived by her sister Phyllis Hammond; her brother John Hammond; her sister Jerry Miller; and her niece, Tracy Miller (Sven Voelk). She is predeceased by her sister Janis Hammond, and her brother William Hammond.

Before her marriage, she was an executive secretary with the National Education Association, and a real estate agent in Virginia. After marrying, she and Mickey traveled the world, collecting original art. She enjoyed tennis, swimming, running, meditating and playing golf. She was assisted for many years to her Elizabeth Eshun, whom she valued greatly. Services entrusted to

Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Arnold Sperling

Arnold Sperling, of Rockville, on Nov. 1 at home. He was the beloved husband of Janet Sperling; devoted father of Steven Sperling and Leslie Sperling Cruz (Mike); favorite uncle and friend to many. Contributions may be made to the World Wildlife Fund, worldwildlife.org. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Dr. Ronald M. Starr

Dr. Ronald M. Starr, of Bethesda, died on Nov. 14. Beloved husband of Shirlee Wolf Starr; devoted father of Bonnie (David) Kramer and Andrew Starr; loving grandfather of Zachary Kramer and Zoe Kramer; cherished brother of Allan Starr and Barbara Starr. Contributions may be made to a charity of choice. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.