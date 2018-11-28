Worth the Schlep: Nov. 29 – Dec. 6

It’s getting mighty cold outside as Chanukah begins, but these events are worth the schlep.

Good Sex, Bad Sex, Nov. 29

Rabbi Avi Strausberg of Hadar will explore rabbinic texts about what makes sex positive and sacred as well as the kind of sex people should avoid. Discussion will delve into the classical rabbis’ sex lives.

7:30 p.m., Tifereth Israel Congregation, 7701 16th St. NW, Washington; free; register at tinyurl.com/GSBS18.

Season of Lights and Music, Dec. 2

Temple Rodef Shalom presents a Chanukah concert with Shir Joy, Shir Harmony, Kol Machar and the congregation’s cantors. A Chanukah candle lighting and cookie reception will follow.

4 p.m., Temple Rodef Shalom, 2100 Westmoreland St., Falls Church; free; information at templerodefshalom.org.

8 Nights of Feldman, Dec. 2

Performance artist Brian Feldman is touring the city during Chanukah, bringing his family on stage with him in a different one of D.C.’s eight wards each night. He calls it “the reality show that won’t be seen on TV,” and it kicks off in Ward 1.

6 p.m., Source, 1835 14th St. NW, Washington; $15-18; tickets at witdc.org.

Light up the Neighborhood, Dec. 6

Congregation Har Shalom is getting out to celebrate Chanukah this year, bringing its large tiki torch menorah to different areas and singing Chanukah songs throughout. The full list of stops can be found at washingtonjewishweek.com/events.

5:30 p.m., New Mark Commons, Rockville; free; information at harshalom.org.

‘Thanks, Obama,” Dec. 6

David Litt was a fresh-faced 20-something just out of college when he went to work on the 2008 Obama campaign. He went on to be one of the youngest White House speechwriters in history. He’ll share stories from his time with the 44th president and talk about his new book.

7 p.m., Bender Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington, 6125 Montrose Road, Rockville; $15; tickets at benderjccgw.org.